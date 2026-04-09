Nevermined Launches AI Agent Card Payments with x402, Opening a New Market

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Nevermined has integrated Visa Intelligent Commerce, Coinbase's x402 and VGS payment protocol to enable AI agents to autonomously purchase digital goods and services on behalf of users and businesses. The integration gives AI agents persistent delegated spending authority on existing card rails while allowing merchants to accept payments through their current payment service providers.

The announcement addresses a growing monetization gap for digital publishers, data providers, and API-first businesses. While AI agents increasingly consume content across the internet, there has been no practical mechanism for merchants to sell individual articles, dataset queries, or single API responses to machines. Companies have faced a choice between blocking agent traffic entirely or allowing consumption without revenue.

With Nevermined's solution, AI agents can request and pay for specific digital assets through x402-enabled payments. Merchants receive funds through their existing payment infrastructure, such as Stripe, creating new revenue opportunities from machine-driven consumption.

The solution integrates directly with merchants' existing payment service providers, requiring no new infrastructure buildout. Nevermined routes agent payments through current systems, eliminating technical barriers to accepting AI agent transactions. This approach allows businesses to monetize machine traffic using the same payment rails they already rely on for human customers.

"Now agents can participate in commerce autonomously, continuously, and safely," said Don Gossen, Co-Founder of Nevermined. "Our integration of Visa Intelligent Commerce and x402 is a milestone that makes truly autonomous Agentic Commerce real."

The system allows users and businesses to register Visa cards with Visa Intelligent Commerce and authorize AI agents to spend within defined parameters. Guardrails include total budget limits, per-purchase caps, merchant restrictions, and time-based validity windows. Agents operate with spending authority for ongoing work while cardholders maintain control over fund usage.

"Agentic commerce must be secure by design," said Tanner Riche, Vice President of AI Partnerships at Visa. "Visa Intelligent Commerce is built to enable AI agents to use cards to transact safely, with clear controls in internet-native environments." "Agentic commerce needs machine-native payments," says Erik Reppel, creator of x402. "x402 gives agents an open standard to request payment programmatically, and this launch demonstrates how that can work alongside secure card infrastructure to enable real commercial transactions between AI agents and merchants."

Before this integration, a financial data provider faced an impossible choice when an AI agent accessed their API. They could block the request and lose the business, or allow it for free and subsidize machine consumption. Subscriptions designed for human analysts don't work for agents that need one data point, not unlimited access. Now that same provider can sell exactly what the agent needs (a single company financial snapshot or market sentiment report) and receive payment through their existing Stripe account. The agent gets the data, the provider captures revenue that previously didn't exist, and neither side changes their core infrastructure.

The infrastructure shift enables granular transactions that were previously impractical. An AI agent researching startup investments can purchase three specific articles from a tech publisher, sentiment data from a social media analytics provider, and a private company analysis from a database provider, rather than requiring full-year subscriptions from each source.

Nevermined integrates payment providers directly into the transaction path via x402, bypassing form-based checkout flows designed for human users. The solution is framework agnostic, supporting agents built with various AI frameworks rather than requiring proprietary infrastructure.

Visa Intelligent Commerce generates secure payment credentials, Nevermined handles economic orchestration and policy enforcement, and x402 provides the machine-native point-of-sale for programmatic transactions. VGS (Very Good Security) provides vault infrastructure that captures, stores, and routes cardholder data, ensuring sensitive information remains protected.

Users can delegate credit cards at pay.nevermined.app. Merchants and publishers interested in accepting agent payments can contact Nevermined directly.

About Nevermined

Founded in 2022, Nevermined is an agentic fintech company building payment and monetization rails for the agentic economy, combining enterprise-grade security and compliance with native support for both traditional and decentralized payment infrastructure. Learn more at nevermined.ai

About Coinbase x402

Developed by Coinbase, x402 is an open, HTTP-native payment standard that enables instant, automated microtransactions for AI agents, apps, and APIs. By utilizing the 402 "Payment Required" status code, it allows servers to instantly charge for services using stablecoins (USDC/EURC) on Base, Solana, and Polygon.

About VGS

Founded in 2015, VGS is a global leader in payment tokenization, trusted by Fortune 500 companies, merchants, and fintechs. The company enables secure storage, management, and use of sensitive payment data, allowing intelligent systems to transact safely and efficiently. Its platform includes a PCI-compliant vault, card management capabilities, and network services such as tokenization, account updater, and 3DS. VGS helps businesses increase authorization rates, reduce fraud, and scale agentic commerce with strong security and compliance.

Media Contact:

Don Gossen - Don@nevermined.ai

mailto:tanriche@visa.com

SOURCE: Nevermined

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nevermined-launches-ai-agent-card-payments-with-x402-opening-a-n-1154916