Rapyuta Robotics, Inc: MODEX 2026 Lineup: Rapyuta Robotics Unveils High-Performance ASRS and Upgraded AMRs with Live Demos

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Rapyuta Robotics, a global leader in cloud robotics, is set to ignite the trade show floor at MODEX 2026 with the unveiling of major upgrades to its flagship automation suite. From April 13 to 16 at the Georgia World Congress Center, Rapyuta will host live, high-performance demonstrations of its fully upgraded Rapyuta ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval System) and Rapyuta PA-AMR (Pick-Assist Autonomous Mobile Robot) solutions.

Located at Booth C14593 , the Rapyuta exhibit is designed to show supply chain leaders how to solve the "hard questions" of modern fulfillment: increasing throughput without expanding footprints and protecting SLAs amidst a shrinking labor market.

Innovation in Motion: ASRS and PA-AMR Upgrades

Rapyuta is moving beyond standard automation to provide modular, AI-driven systems that adapt to a warehouse's existing infrastructure-because your facility shouldn't have to change its DNA to accommodate a robot.

The Rapyuta ASRS: This high-performance system delivers a breakthrough in operational flexibility via an anchorless, modular-type assembly that integrates seamlessly into any environment without permanent infrastructure changes. Powered by advanced multi-robot control AI, the industry's thinnest robots collaborate to maximize efficiency across all levels, enabling facilities to scale storage density and throughput in days, not months. The MODEX 2026 showcase serves as a direct demonstration of this flexibility; visit the Booth C14593 to witness firsthand how the system can be configured to meet the specific infrastructure needs of any warehouse.

The Rapyuta PA-AMR: already proven to reduce walking distance by 50%. At MODEX 2026, this performance reaches a new milestone with the reveal of an exclusive, accuracy-boosting feature engineered for high-precision workflows . While the PA-AMR continues to drive productivity through its intelligent picker guidance system, this latest enhancement is designed to redefine accuracy. Full details of this innovation will be unveiled exclusively on-site at the Rapyuta Robotics Booth.

The "Total Access" Experience: Engineering Meets Strategy

In a strategic move for 2026, Rapyuta is bringing its full bench of experts to the booth. For the first time, attendees can consult directly with both the Engineering Architecture Team and the Business Strategy Group. This dual presence ensures visitors get immediate, high-level answers to their most complex queries:

Business Growth & ROI: Deep-dive sessions on revenue impact, scalability, and long-term financial modeling.

Technical Customization: Direct access to the engineers behind the AI, ready to discuss API integrations, hardware modifications, and multi-robot coordination algorithms.

"We aren't just showing robots; we are bringing the minds behind the machines," said Arudchelvan Krishnamoorthy, Co-Founder & CFO at Rapyuta Robotics. "Whether you need to discuss the physics of our industry-leading thinnest robots or the financial ROI on your bottom line, our top engineers and strategists are there to provide real-time, actionable insights. We're providing the blueprint, not just the bricks."

Experience the Future at Booth C14593

Throughout all four days of MODEX 2026 , visitors can:

Participate in Live Picking: Step into the workflow as an active picker to experience human-robot collaboration firsthand.

Watch High-Density Storage Recovery: See the ASRS navigate complex layouts and retrieve bins with zero downtime.

Book 1-on-1 Consultations: Secure dedicated time with technical and business leads to analyze specific operational growth plans.

About Rapyuta Robotics

Rapyuta Robotics, an ETH Zurich spinoff, stands at the forefront of cloud robotics and is the market leader in pick-assist AMRs in Japan. With a heritage of innovation and a focus on making advanced robotics accessible, Rapyuta provides flexible, high-performance warehouse automation that empowers businesses to optimize their logistics in a rapidly changing world.

Media Contact:

Name: Anukriti Athaiya

Email: anukriti.athaiya@rapyuta-robotics.com

Web: rapyuta-robotics.com

SOURCE: Rapyuta Robotics, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/modex-2026-lineup-rapyuta-robotics-unveils-high-performance-asrs-and-upgraded-amrs-w-1155900