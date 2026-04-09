Tires Easy Named to Financial Times' List of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2026

Ranked No. 114 with 233.6% Absolute Growth and 49.4% CAGR

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Tires Easy, a leading U.S.-based automotive e-commerce company, today announced it has been named to the prestigious Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2026, compiled in partnership with Statista. The ranking recognizes 300 companies across North, Central and South America. Tires Easy earned the No. 114 spot among the companies included.

The annual ranking highlights businesses demonstrating exceptional revenue growth between 2021 and 2024. According to the Financial Times, the seventh edition of the list showcases standout companies across sectors ranging from IT, logistics and fintech to health, science, marketing and automotive.

Rank 114/300 Name Tires Easy Country US Sector Automotive Years Compared 2024 vs. 2021 Absolute growth rate % 233.60% CAGR % 49.40% # of Employees 17 Year Founded 2004 Learn More https://tires-easy.com/About-Us

Tires Easy achieved an impressive 233.6% absolute growth rate and 49.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the evaluation period, reflecting the company's continued momentum and strength in the competitive automotive tire e-commerce space.

"This recognition from the Financial Times and Statista underscores the strength of our platform and the team behind it," said Adam Barker, CEO of Tires Easy. "Buying tires is often a complex and opaque process for consumers, and our focus has been on simplifying that experience as well as bringing greater selection and efficiency to the market. We've grown quickly by helping consumers make better decisions and ensuring those decisions deliver customer satisfaction from purchase through installation."

Founded in 2004, Tires Easy has grown into a trusted online destination for tires, offering access to more than 200 brands through a nationwide fulfillment and installer network made up of trusted partners.

The Financial Times ranking evaluates companies based on revenue growth performance over a three-year period (2021-2024), emphasizing sustained expansion and market impact. Inclusion on the list positions Tires Easy among the most dynamic and innovative companies in the Americas.

About Tires Easy

Founded in 2004, Tires Easy is a U.S.-based online tire provider headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company has sold more than 8 million passenger, light truck, commercial and specialty tires nationwide. Tires Easy offers more than 200 tire brands and enables customers to shop by vehicle, tire size, performance category or budget. Through proprietary real-time pricing technology, automated inventory integration and nationwide home or installer delivery, Tires Easy makes it simple, transparent and reliable for consumers to buy tires online in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.tireseasy.com/about-us.

Media Contacts:

Tammy Cancela

TrizCom PR

tammy@trizcom.com

972-898-8413

Jo Trizila

TrizCom PR

jo@trizcom.com

214-232-0078

SOURCE: Tires Easy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tires-easy-named-to-financial-times-list-of-the-americas-fastest-growing-companies-2026-1156426