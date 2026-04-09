LA POSTE: La Poste Groupe publishes its 2025 Universal Registration Document

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 9 April 2026

La Poste Groupe publishes its 2025 Universal Registration Document

The 2025 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on 3 April 2026, under number D. 26?0219.

This Universal Registration Document notably includes:

the 2025 annual financial report;

the Board of Directors report on corporate governance; as well as

the management report including the Sustainability Report.

It is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force and may be consulted and downloaded from La Poste Groupe website via Hub finance | La Poste Groupe.

Copies of the Universal Registration Document are also available at the group's registered office, located 9, rue du Colonel Pierre Avia, 75015 Paris.

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About La Poste Groupe

La Poste Groupe is an international multi-business group operating in more than 60 countries across five continents, with its capital held by Caisse des Dépôts and the French State. In 2025, it generated turnover of €34.4 billion, over 45% of which came from international operations. The group employs more than 227,000 people (including more than 177,000 in France). It is structured around two main business lines, logistics and mail and parcel delivery, and bancassurance, and is expanding into diversified activities, particularly in digital and local services. La Poste also fulfils four public service missions: universal postal service, regional development, banking accessibility, and press transport and delivery. The parcel business, operated by the group's subsidiaries in France and internationally (Colissimo, Chronopost, DPD, SEUR, BRT, etc.), accounts for nearly 54% of turnover. In 2025, the group delivered 2.7 billion parcels worldwide. La Banque Postale and its subsidiary CNP Assurances are the 12th-largest bancassurance provider in the eurozone. With 18 million customers and as the leading lender to local authorities and hospitals since 2015, La Banque Postale aims to build a European leader in bancassurance and to consolidate its pioneering role in socially responsible finance. In France, La Poste Groupe relies on the largest local network comprising more than 43,400 service points, including over 17,000 contact points (post offices, local postal agencies, and retail postal outlets). As a key player in national digital sovereignty, La Poste, together with its subsidiary Docaposte, is one of the leaders in digital trust services. As a mission-driven company since 2021, committed to the ecological transition, La Poste is pursuing its goal of achieving 'net zero emissions' by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement. Drawing on its multi-business model, La Poste Groupe aims to be a sustainably profitable and responsible company.

Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Annie Dupeyron

Tél: +33 6 48 00 61 49

annie.dupeyron@laposte.fr



Thelma Tran Dinh

Tél: +33 6 27 87 40 61

thelma.tran-dinh@laposte.fr



Stéphane Dalla Sartora

Tél: +33 7 87 39 58 80

stephane.dalla-sartora@laposte.fr Press relations

Tél: +33 1 55 44 22 37

service.presse@laposte.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97518-la-poste-groupe-2025-urd-publication-press-release.pdf