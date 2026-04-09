Michael Bubernack of ET&T becomes the official voice of Wildix's global partner community, bringing hands-on AI deployment expertise and a proven track record in public transit transformation

Wildix, a global leader in AI-powered Unified Communications solutions, has announced the appointment of Michael Bubernack as its first-ever official Spokesperson. The move makes Wildix one of the few technology vendors worldwide to hand its public voice directly to a channel partner a concrete step in backing the company's 100% channel-only business model with action.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409649085/en/

Michael Bubernack, Co-CEO ET&T

Bubernack is the Co-CEO of ET&T, a 20-person managed services provider serving more than 250 clients across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. A Wildix partner since 2020, ET&T specialises in serving state and local government, education, hospitality, logistics, and transportation organizations.

A self-described "old school PBX guy who has been around the industry for four decades," Bubernack represents a generation of telecom professionals who built their careers on premise-based systems and are now leading the transition to cloud-native, AI-powered communications.

"We saw the light during our company's expansion into the MSP space," said Bubernack. "I was fascinated with the Wildix solution, mainly with CLASSOUND. Suddenly, after 40 years of selling and maintaining premise-based equipment, I realised we could become the phone company for our customers. This would not be possible without the cloud-native platform built and supported by Wildix."

Giving the Channel a Real Voice

The Wildix Spokesperson Program was created to put a real partner not a corporate executive at the centre of Wildix's global communications. For one year, Bubernack will represent the Wildix partner community in media interviews, global events, press coverage, and social campaigns, sharing real-world client success stories and his perspective on what it means to sell growth, not just communication technology.

"For years, we've said we're 100% channel-only. This is us proving it," said Emiliano Tomasoni CMO, Wildix. "We're giving the channel a real voice, not a scripted one. Michael was chosen because he embodies what our partner ecosystem is all about: decades of hands-on experience, a willingness to embrace new technology, and a track record of solving real problems for real customers."

Bubernack will also be speaking at Channel Partners Conference Expo in Las Vegas on April 15, leading a deep dive session titled "Accelerating Sales Success: How Vendors Can Help Partners Close More Deals" a topic rooted in four decades of helping businesses turn communication infrastructure into a competitive edge.

From 350 Calls in Three Days to 5,000 in Two Weeks: The DelGo AI Deployment

Bubernack's appointment comes on the back of a standout AI deployment that illustrates the kind of partner-driven innovation Wildix is built to enable.

Delaware County's public transit service branded as DelGo operates up to 21 hours a day, serving an elderly population that relies on phone-based scheduling to reach medical appointments and essential services. With only four to five agents handling all incoming calls, wait times were climbing and abandoned calls were mounting.

ET&T took a phased approach. First, Bubernack's team deployed Wildix x-caracal analytics and a callback queue to measure the full scope of the problem call volumes, average wait times, and abandonment rates. When that data confirmed the scale of the issue, they implemented Wildix's agentic AI voice agent, to handle ride scheduling, cancellations, status checks, and changes

The rollout was deliberately cautious. Callers were initially given the option to speak with the AI agent rather than being routed to it by default. Within the first three days, the AI handled 350 calls with a 95% success rate. Based on those results, DelGo moved the AI to the front of the call flow. In the following two weeks, it processed over 5,000 calls

The measurable impact across DelGo's operations has been significant: abandoned calls dropped by 38.7%, overall call volume requiring human intervention decreased by 37.4%, and average hold time was reduced by four minutes. During morning peak hours the most demanding window for a transit service response rates improved by 74%. The maximum number of simultaneous callers waiting for service dropped from 81 to fewer than 40, and the AI voice bot now enables riders to cancel trips around the clock, 365 days a year.

Why It Matters

The DelGo deployment demonstrates how Wildix's agentic AI platform, Wilma AI, can be deployed by channel partners to solve operational bottlenecks in industries where reliable communication is not a nice-to-have, it's essential. For a transit service catering to elderly riders who depend on phone access, reducing wait times has a direct impact on quality of life.

It also reflects the broader Wildix model: technology that empowers partners to deliver measurable outcomes, not just install phone systems. Bubernack's journey from legacy PBX to AI-powered voice agents mirrors the transformation Wildix is driving across its 800+ partner ecosystem in more than 135 countries. To learn more about Wildix's agentic AI, visit wildix.com/wilma-ai.

About Wildix

Wildix is a global UCaaS provider dedicated to redefining business communication. With a suite of AI-driven tools and a steadfast channel-first philosophy, Wildix empowers partners to deliver secure, scalable, and outcome-focused solutions across industries. Recognized for five consecutive years in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Wildix continues to help organizations streamline workflows, strengthen customer engagement, and unlock new growth in an increasingly digital world.

About ET&T

ET&T is a managed services provider based in the greater Philadelphia area, serving more than 250 clients across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. With expertise spanning state and local government, education, hospitality, logistics, and transportation, ET&T has been a Wildix certified partner since 2020. For more information, visit et-t.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409649085/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Wildix Marketing Team

marketingpbx@wildix.com