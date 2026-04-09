Stable Rock Solutions Acquires Patriotic Insurance Group Brokerage, Significantly Expanding Insurance Services Division

Strategic acquisition enhances brokerage capabilities and accelerates growth of Stable Rock's back-office platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Stable Rock Solutions LLC ("Stable Rock"), an integrated professional services platform supporting investment and asset managers, early-stage and mid-sized businesses, portfolio companies, founders, and individuals, today announced its acquisition of Patriotic Insurance Group Brokerage, LLC ("Patriotic"), a full-service insurance brokerage firm. This acquisition expands Stable Rock's Insurance Services Division, enhancing its ability to deliver tailored risk management and insurance solutions as part of its broader service offering.

Patriotic is a veteran-owned, independent brokerage specializing in customized commercial and personal insurance solutions. With more than 1,700 clients, the firm is known for its hands-on service model, strong carrier relationships, and technology-enabled approach to delivering efficient, high-quality coverage.

Leaders from Stable Rock and Patriotic highlighted the strategic rationale and client benefits of the combination:

"Insurance isn't an afterthought, it's the foundation of a truly resilient operational infrastructure. With Patriotic joining Stable Rock, we are redefining what a professional services platform can be. This acquisition signals our commitment to building something transformational: a single destination where investment managers, commercial businesses, their founders, and individuals can protect, manage, and grow everything they've worked hard to build. The future of back-office support is integrated, intelligent, and comprehensive."

- Greg Farrington, Co-Founder, Stable Rock Solutions

"From day one, Patriotic was built on a simple, but powerful belief: every client deserves to feel genuinely protected and understood. We've spent years earning their trust by sitting across the table from them, listening to their concerns, and crafting coverage that truly fits their lives and businesses. Joining Stable Rock means we can now do even more of that, for even more people, with even greater resources behind us. Our commitment to that personal, caring approach hasn't changed one bit."

- Rob Bowen, Founder, Patriotic Insurance Group

"Our clients, whether they're investment managers, founders, or growing businesses, face real and evolving risk exposure across every dimension of their professional and personal lives. With Patriotic joining Stable Rock, we can now go much deeper: offering tailored commercial solutions such as Errors & Omissions, Directors & Officers, Cyber Liability, and others, as well as personal coverage such as Home & Auto, Life & Disability, and more. This acquisition strengthens our platform in a meaningful way, allowing us to deliver truly end-to-end support."

- Boris Onefater, Co-Founder, Stable Rock Solutions

Patriotic's operations will be integrated into Stable Rock's Insurance Services Division, with business conducted under Stable Rock Insurance Agency, LLC's licenses. The entire Patriotic team will remain with Stable Rock, ensuring continuity of service and preserving the trusted relationships they have built with clients, while gaining access to Stable Rock's broader resources, carrier network, and advisory capabilities. Together, the firms enhance Stable Rock's ability to deliver risk management and insurance solutions alongside its existing accounting, finance, tax, HR & PEO advisory, IT, regulatory and compliance, and AI-driven automation services.

About Stable Rock Solutions LLC

Stable Rock is an integrated professional services platform supporting investment and asset managers, early-stage and mid-sized businesses, portfolio companies, founders, and individuals. The firm provides deep expertise across outsourced and fractional CFO services, accounting and bookkeeping, middle office and operations, regulatory and compliance, tax strategy and planning, IT, HR & PEO advisory, insurance services, and AI-driven automation. Through its technology-enabled approach and experienced team, Stable Rock delivers tailored, end-to-end solutions that enable clients to optimize operations, reduce complexity, and focus on their core objectives while maintaining financial and operational excellence.

Stable Rock Insurance Agency, LLC is licensed as an insurance producer (License No. 1967236).

About Patriotic Insurance Group Brokerage, LLC

Patriotic Insurance Group is a veteran-owned, independent insurance brokerage dedicated to providing comprehensive insurance solutions to individuals, families, and businesses. The firm specializes in delivering customized coverage across both commercial and personal lines, leveraging advanced technology and strong carrier relationships to ensure efficient, high-quality service. With a client base of more than 1,700 individuals and organizations, Patriotic is known for its hands-on, service-driven approach and its commitment to protecting clients through tailored insurance strategies aligned with their unique needs.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Ashley Alfonso / info@stablerock.com

For more information, visit www.stablerock.com.

SOURCE: Stable Rock Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stable-rock-solutions-acquires-patriotic-insurance-group-brokera-1154235