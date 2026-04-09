Safeguard Global Launches Intelligent Workforce Tool to Transform Global Hiring and Workforce Optimization

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Global, a pioneer in global workforce enablement and creator of the modern employer of record category, today announced the launch of Intelligent Workforce, an AI-powered strategic workforce planning and optimization tool that helps organizations compare hiring scenarios in 187 countries with real-world guidance from over 400 in-country experts

Most workforce planning and optimization strategies are full of false economies, especially in an ever-changing world full of wage inflation, AI disruption, and geopolitical unrest. On paper, a market can look cheaper or easier to hire in and still be the wrong place to build a team.

Intelligent Workforce addresses this with a self-service experience that allows users to input a role and instantly compare hiring options across multiple countries. Users can evaluate salary ranges, employer costs, and market conditions and understand why certain locations are recommended based on talent availability, hiring complexity, and local employment factors.

Why Global Workforce Management Needs AI

Global workforce decisions are historically slow and fragmented, with workforce data spread across systems such as HR platforms and spreadsheets. From PE firms to public companies, it often takes weeks for HR, finance, and deal teams to build manual models that compare workforce structure, benchmark performance against peers, and estimate potential savings before making decisions. As a result, leaders lack a clear, reliable view of what "good" looks like and struggle to quantify the financial impact of workforce changes before acting.

"Global hiring decisions are too important and too expensive to rely on guesswork," said Bjorn Reynolds, CEO of Safeguard Global. "With Intelligent Workforce, we're giving leaders a smarter way to plan and act on their workforce strategy that uses AI-powered insights grounded in real-world employment data and our in-country expertise. This is about helping our clients to move faster, reduce risk, and build better teams globally."

Intelligent Workforce gives leaders an intuitive tool to establish what their workforce could look like for the next five years and start building it. As teams become smaller, more specialized, and increasingly augmented by AI, organizations need a clearer way to plan where work gets done and how to build the right teams based on multiple sources of data and guidance by in-country experts.

How Intelligent Workforce Compares International Hiring Markets

With the release of this solution, companies can make global workforce decisions in minutes instead of weeks by giving leaders a clear view of where to hire around the world, what it will cost, and how to execute their strategy, enabling leaders to move forward with greater clarity and confidence.

For example, a company hiring a product manager can quickly see recommended markets such as Portugal, Poland, or Mexico, along with detailed insights including compensation, local requirements, and practical considerations like time zones and working conditions.

AI Workforce Optimization Roadmap

The launch of Intelligent Workforce represents a shift in how Safeguard Global supports its customers. In addition to enabling hiring and compliance, the company is expanding into workforce strategy, helping organizations plan, benchmark, and optimize their global teams before they scale.

"Most tools provide data from a single source," said Tia Millar, chief product officer at Safeguard Global. "Intelligent Workforce connects multiple sources of information from 187 countries to drive real-world execution. Once a company identifies the right location or strategy, Safeguard Global can help them act on it with expert guidance on hiring and international compliance requirements."

Future releases will expand the solution's capabilities by enabling deeper workforce benchmarking and efficiency insights, as well as offering strategic advisory and continuous workforce planning support from Safeguard Global's 400+ in-country experts.

Key Benefits of Intelligent Workforce:

Faster and more confident global hiring decisions through real-time market comparisons

Clear visibility into total employment costs including salary, taxes, benefits, and compliance

Workforce optimization insights to identify cost-saving opportunities and improve efficiency

A direct path from planning to execution through Safeguard Global's employment solutions

Access to Intelligent Workforce AI and Safeguard Global's actual intelligence - over 400 in-country experts (AI x AI)

Intelligent Workforce is available starting today on Safeguard Global's website.

About Safeguard Global

Safeguard Global enables global expansion without the risk. As a pioneer in global workforce enablement and employer of record solutions, Safeguard Global helps organizations quickly and compliantly recruit, hire, pay, and manage teams in nearly 190 countries without establishing legal entities. The company's technology platform is backed by over 400 in-country experts working in more than 80 countries, providing human support when it matters most. With global solutions spanning HR, benefits, accounting, legal, visa and immigration, and tax services, Safeguard Global equips organizations with the insights and expertise needed to scale faster and hire compliantly around the world. Learn more at safeguardglobal.com. Follow Safeguard Global on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries:safeguardglobal@pancomm.com

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