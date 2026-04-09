Wrap Recycle Right Launches Minnesota's First Boat Wrap Recycling Program - and Invites Counties to Join

Nation's First Producer-Funded Boat Wrap Recycling Program Begins Welcoming County Partners and Select Collection Sites in Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Wrap Recycle Right (WRR), the nation's first Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program dedicated to boat wrap recycling, is officially entering its first full program year - and momentum is building. The program is now actively entering into Program Partner contracts with Minnesota counties, marinas, boat dealers, storage facilities, and other eligible entities looking to bring accessible, free boat wrap recycling to their communities.

Established under the Minnesota Boat Wrap Stewardship Law (Minn. Stat. § 115A.1146), WRR requires boat wrap producers - including manufacturers, brand holders, importers, and distributors - to take full responsibility for the collection, recycling, and proper disposition of their products. That means the program covers the cost of these important recycling logistics and efforts. Counties and eligible partners pay nothing to participate.

A Program Built on Partnership

Counties can participate in WRR by entering into a Program Partner contract with the Commercial and Industrial Flexible Film Recycling Organization (CIFFRO), a stewardship organization operating under Minnesota law. Depending on a county's equipment and capacity, program partners can serve as collection sites, collectors, transporters and/or consolidators.

Collection sites include recycling centers, material recovery facilities (MRFs), transfer stations, shrink-wrappers, boat marinas, boat dealers, and boat storage facilities - any public or private location that collects used boat wrap from boat owners and commercial shrink-wrappers.

"We are excited to work alongside these program partners, collection sites, transporters, consolidators, and recyclers," says Sarah Bonvallet, Operations Coordinator. "Their expertise will be a key to successfully growing a state-wide program."

What the Program Provides to Partners - at No Cost

WRR handles the logistics so partners don't have to.

The program provides:

Appropriate containers for public drop-off locations

Reasonable transportation arranged between contracted sites

Consolidation of material when required

Free boat wrap recycling services

Training materials and standard operating procedures (SOPs)

Public education tools and an online educational toolkit

Annual logistics feedback collection and total weight recycled reporting

Preparing Boat Wrap for Recycling

Proper material preparation is essential to keeping the program running smoothly for everyone.

"Preparing the material is incredibly important for this program to succeed," states Sarah Bonvallet. "If we send the recycler material that breaks their machines, we will lose them as a critical partner. We need everyone to help get them the highest quality material we can."

Check out our easy-to-follow instructions to ensure proper material preparation: WrapRecycleRight.org.

2026 Program Rollout

In its first program year, WRR is targeting a collection goal of 200,000 pounds of boat wrap, with priority counties including Dakota, Scott, Carver, Washington (St. Croix River area), Becker, Otter Tail, Beltrami, Isasca, and Hubbard. Additional sites are expected to come online as new Program Partner contracts are finalized throughout the spring and summer.

Find a Collection Site - or Become One

Collection sites are now available in multiple regions of Minnesota, with additional locations coming online throughout the season. Boat owners can find their nearest drop-off point at WrapRecycleRight.org, where site details are updated regularly.

The program aims to add additional collection regions throughout the 2026 season as partner contracts are finalized.

Your boat wrap still has more to give - recycle it.

County administrators and commissioners interested in becoming a program partner are encouraged to contact Sarah Bonvallet, Operations Program Coordinator, directly at sarah.bonvallet@rev-log.com or visit WrapRecycleRight.org for more information.

Marinas, boat dealers, storage facilities, and other private businesses interested in becoming authorized collection sites are also invited to reach out - visit WrapRecycleRight.org to get started.

About Wrap Recycle Right

Wrap Recycle Right is Minnesota's statewide boat wrap recycling program, operated pursuant to the Minnesota Boat Wrap Stewardship Law. The program is funded by boat wrap producers and administered to make boat wrap recycling accessible and free across the state. For more information, visit WrapRecycleRight.org or contact info@wraprecycleright.org.

CONTACT:

Media Relations

info@wraprecycleright.org

SOURCE: Wrap Recycle Right

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/wrap-recycle-right-launches-minnesotas-first-boat-wrap-recycling-program-and-invit-1154326