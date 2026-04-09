Media Fusion Inc. and Marketing Worldwide Corp. Execute LOI for Global AI-Driven Media Platform

Asset acquisition and strategic integration are intended to transform MWWC into an operating international media and advertising company

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Media Fusion Inc. announced the execution of a Letter of Intent with Marketing Worldwide Corp. (OTC:MWWC) to integrate Media Fusion's global media and advertising business into the MWWC public company platform. The transaction is structured as an asset acquisition and strategic integration designed to transition MWWC into an active operating global media company focused on international growth, branded content, and AI-driven advertising and monetization.

The Letter of Intent follows extensive due diligence and strategic planning by the parties and establishes the framework for definitive agreements, capital formation, and operational rollout. Media Fusion operates a global media platform reaching more than 900 million television households, 3 billion digital consumers, and more than 850 FAST and streaming channels. Through partnerships and relationships spanning North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, the company delivers media distribution, brand partnerships, and content-driven commerce across multiple international markets.

Current initiatives include programming tied to major network relationships, including Warner Bros. Discovery. Flagship programming such as Hollywood After Dark is positioned as a central engine for brand integration, sponsorship revenue, and multi-platform monetization across television, streaming, and digital ecosystems.

The platform is also being built around advanced artificial intelligence applications developed for media, advertising, and audience engagement. These systems are designed to map consumer journeys, identify high-value audiences and purchase triggers, optimize media placement and messaging in real time, and integrate data across broadcast, digital, commerce, and experiential channels.

Upon completion of definitive agreements, Robert Blagman is expected to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of MWWC.

"Marketing Worldwide has been sitting dormant. We are bringing in real business, real contracts, and a global operating platform built for today's media environment. This is not theoretical. This is execution," said Robert Blagman.

Blagman added, "We have spent years building global relationships across media, distribution, and brand partnerships. Now we are combining that with advanced AI systems designed specifically for global ad sales and audience engagement. Our focus now is execution. With the LOI in place, we are moving immediately toward definitive agreements, capital formation, and operational rollout."

The proposed integration is intended to reposition MWWC as a modern global media and advertising company focused on global media representation, brand partnerships, AI-driven advertising and audience analytics, international content production and distribution, and multi-channel monetization across television, digital, and commerce. The long-term objective is to build a scalable revenue-driven platform and pursue the milestones required for potential uplisting to a national exchange as execution progresses.

About Media Fusion Inc.

Media Fusion Inc. is a global media, advertising, and brand partnership company operating across television, streaming, digital, experiential, and commerce platforms. The company works with partners across multiple international markets to create scalable distribution, branded content, and monetization opportunities.

About Marketing Worldwide Corp. (OTC: MWWC)

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is a publicly traded company quoted on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol MWWC. Upon completion of definitive agreements contemplated by the Letter of Intent, the company is expected to transition into an active operating media platform through the integration of Media Fusion's business and assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed transaction, definitive agreements, management transition, capital formation, operational rollout, revenue growth, business strategy, and potential uplisting. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. No assurance can be given that the proposed transaction will be completed as described, or at all.

Media Contact

Robert Blagman

Media Fusion Inc.

310 597 9332

Robert.Blagman@Mediafusionintl.com

SOURCE: Marketing Worldwide Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/media-fusion-inc.-and-marketing-worldwide-corp.-otc-mwwc-execute-loi-for-global-ai-drive-1156273