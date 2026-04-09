China's Envision has launched a 12.5 MWh battery storage system and started production of a 790 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell, as it advances an AI-driven storage strategy.From ESS News Envision has launched a 12.5 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and announced the start of production for a 790 Ah storage cell at ESIE 2026 in Beijing. The company said the EN 12.5 MWh system integrates battery cells, power conversion systems (PCS), battery and energy management systems, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), and power trading tools under what it describes as an "AI energy ...

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