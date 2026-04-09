Motorola Solutions: The "Seal of Approval": How to Find Trustworthy Treatment Centers for Law Enforcement Officers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / At the 2026 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Officer Safety and Wellness Symposium, the Motorola Solutions Foundation and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) addressed a critical gap in officer support: the need for specialized care tailored to the unique needs of first responders.

The session, "Seal of Approval: Culturally Competent Residential Treatment Centers for Law Enforcement," moved beyond general wellness discussions to give agencies a reliable method for identifying facilities they can trust. Because officers often experience traumatic events on the job, it's crucial that departments have verified, vetted resources ready. The goal of the "Seal of Approval" is to provide a list of facilities that offer clinical care while also fundamentally understanding the unique psychological and operational demands of a career in policing.

A rigorous vetting process

To establish a "Seal of Approval," PERF conducted an exhaustive review of six residential treatment centers previously vetted by the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). This was a deep dive, involving more than 60 interviews with facility executives, medical providers and officers who had personally completed the programs.

A multidisciplinary panel

The session brought together experts to examine the recovery process from every angle, including:

Clinical leaders: A police psychologist and a treatment facility founder specializing in first responder care.

Operational experts: A retired law enforcement executive managing a treatment center.

Research personnel: A PERF moderator who visited each vetted facility to see first-hand what culturally competent care for first responders looks like.

These speakers offered insights on the entire treatment lifecycle, covering everything from initial intake and confidentiality protocols to specific treatment modalities and long-term aftercare.

A legacy of collaboration

This session is the latest result of a 20-year partnership between the Motorola Solutions Foundation and PERF, and reflects the work published in PERF's latest Critical Issues in Policing Series. For more than two decades, the Foundation has supported PERF's commitment to researching and developing solutions to the most pressing challenges in modern policing.

"Our partnership with the Motorola Solutions Foundation has stood by us as we tackle the toughest issues in policing," said Chuck Wexler, executive director of PERF. "With this 'Seal of Approval,' we are doing more than just discussing wellness - we're ensuring that when an officer reaches out for help, the hand reaching back belongs to someone who truly understands the unique sacrifices of this profession."

Steps for agency leaders

Supporting your team requires a proactive approach to mental health. Agency leaders looking to strengthen their wellness culture can take these three actions:

Educate staff on what "culturally competent" care means so they properly evaluate treatment options. Formalize a relationship with at least one vetted residential center before a member of your team needs it. Distribute the "Seal of Approval" report throughout your agency to show that specialized, high-quality support is accessible.

Read PERF's full report, Call for Help Treatment Centers for Police Officers here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Motorola Solutions at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Motorola Solutions

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/motorola-solutions-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Motorola Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/the-%22seal-of-approval%22-how-to-find-trustworthy-treatment-centers-for-l-1156444