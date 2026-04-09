Birdsong HLCOE: United Way of South Hampton Roads and Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence Launch Strategic Partnership to Transform Health Literacy Across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / The Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence (Birdsong HLCOE) and United Way of South Hampton Roads today announced a strategic partnership designed to advance the Healthier757 initiative by expanding access to critical health literacy resources and improve health outcomes across the Hampton Roads region.

This collaboration brings together the innovation of the Birdsong HCLOE-EdLogics mission-driven partnership with the trusted leadership, community reach, and non-profit network of United Way, creating a powerful alliance that will deliver meaningful, measurable improvements in health literacy, particularly among underserved populations.

At the center of the partnership is the deployment of Rewards for Healthy Living, a digital, game-based, consumer-friendly health education platform, powered by EdLogics, that simplifies complex medical information and makes it accessible, engaging, and actionable for individuals of all literacy levels.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with The Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence and EdLogics," said Mark Uren, President & CEO of the United Way of South Hampton Roads. "United Way plays a unique role in connecting people to the resources they need to live healthier, more stable lives. By bringing this innovative platform to our non-profit partners and the communities we serve, we have an opportunity to create lasting, measurable change in health literacy and overall well-being across the region."

Through its extensive network of non-profit organizations, workplace partners, and community initiatives, United Way will serve as a critical conduit for delivering these resources directly into the communities that face the greatest barriers to health information and care. This positions the partnership as a scalable model for addressing health disparities and strengthening community health.

"This partnership represents exactly the type of collaboration needed to move the needle on health literacy in Hampton Roads," said George Birdsong, President of The Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence. "United Way's deep relationships and trusted presence in the community allow us to reach individuals and families who have historically been left out of traditional health education efforts. Together, we are creating a pathway to more informed decision-making, better health outcomes, and stronger communities."

The Rewards for Healthy Living platform serves as the innovation engine behind this effort, combining technology, behavioral science, and trustworthy content to empower individuals to better understand their health and navigate the healthcare system with confidence. This initiative will be integrated into existing community programs and aligned with regional health priorities to ensure that the approach remains community-driven, responsive, effective, and impactful.

"We are excited to collaborate with the United Way to fundamentally improve how health education is delivered and experienced," said Thomas Chamberlain, PharmD, CEO & Founder of EdLogics. "When you combine United Way's influence, credibility, and network of non-profits with our innovative education platform, you unlock the ability to reach people at scale, driving meaningful, lasting improvements in health literacy across Hampton Roads."

As health literacy continues to emerge as a foundational driver of personal health, workforce productivity, and regional economic vitality, this partnership represents a bold step forward, positioning Hampton Roads as a leader in developing innovative solutions that address complex public health challenges.

About United Way of South Hampton Roads

United Way of South Hampton Roads brings together people, organizations, and resources to create pathways for families to thrive. Through strategic investments, partnerships, and volunteer engagement, United Way focuses on advancing financial security, youth opportunity, healthy communities, and support for families in crisis. The organization has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.com and has received a four-star rating on Charity Navigator, making it one of the most trusted charities. For additional information about United Way of South Hampton Roads, or to learn more about getting involved, please visit www.unitedwayshr.org.

About The Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence

The Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence, based in Norfolk, Virginia, is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health literacy through education, research, and collaborative partnerships. Birdsong HLCOE leads Healthier757, a regional health literacy initiative providing free digital health education to communities across Hampton Roads. Through its strategic partnership with EdLogics, Birdsong HLCOE integrates interactive, game-based learning into community, workforce, and youth-oriented programs to help individuals of all ages build essential health knowledge.

www.birdsonghlcoe.org

About EdLogics

EdLogics is a digital health education and consumer engagement organization transforming the way people learn about health. Through innovative, game-based learning, interactive multimedia content, and reward-driven engagement strategies, the EdLogics Platform delivers a fun, engaging, and personalized educational experience that improves health literacy, empowers individuals to make informed decisions, and promotes positive health behaviors. EdLogics partners with employers, healthcare organizations, academic institutions, and communities to drive meaningful health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs through improved health literacy.

www.edlogics.com

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Schillereff

Director of Business Development and Communications

The Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence

Jacqueline@BirdsongHLCOE.org

757-328-1490

SOURCE: Birdsong HLCOE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/united-way-of-south-hampton-roads-and-birdsong-health-literacy-center-1156441