Positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision

Reltio, a leader in AI-powered context intelligence, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions. Reltio was also positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision.

The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Reltio's MDM platform, Reltio Data Cloud, is a cloud-native, multitenant, multidomain MDM platform built on an intelligent data graph that unifies entities, relationships, interactions and groups. Reltio models master data as an entity graph, capturing attributes, relationships and interactions across domains such as person, organization, product and location. This supports flexible schemas, resolve-on-read patterns and consistent operational and analytical profiles exposed directly through APIs.

As organizations look to connect trusted data across operational, analytical and AI use cases, modern MDM platforms are increasingly expected to support flexible data models, real-time access and broader enterprise interoperability.

"Enterprises are under pressure to turn fragmented data into trusted, usable context for operations, analytics and AI," said Manish Sood, CEO, Founder and Chairman of Reltio. "We believe this recognition from Gartner as a Leader, and our position being the furthest for Completeness of Vision, which we feel reflects Reltio's long-standing commitment to helping customers unify data across the enterprise in real time and at scale. At Reltio, that vision is centered on context intelligence: giving organizations the ability to connect trusted data, relationships and interactions across the business so they can make better decisions, move faster and power AI with greater confidence."

Reltio provides agent-based automation through its AgentFlow layer, offering prebuilt agents for data management and business processes, with extensibility for custom agents. The platform can also extract attributes from unstructured content, such as documents, and link them to the entity graph with lineage and traceability. In addition, Reltio offers industry-specific velocity packs for life sciences, healthcare, financial services and insurance, and for B2B, B2C, product and supplier use cases, with preconfigured data models and integrations that support faster deployments and time to value.

Reltio also extends connectivity across the enterprise through the Reltio Integration Hub, helping customers integrate with more than 1,000 enterprise applications.

"Master data management today must do more than create clean records. It must connect trusted data across operational, analytical and AI use cases," said Ansh Kanwar, Chief Product Officer at Reltio. "Reltio Data Cloud was built as a cloud-native, multidomain platform for that purpose. We believe this recognition underscores the strength of our architecture, from our intelligent data graph and API-first data access to AgentFlow, unstructured data enablement and industry-specific accelerators."

To learn more, access a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions report here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions, Stephen Kennedy, Lyn Robison, Divya Radhakrishnan, 6 April 2026.

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About Reltio

Reltio is a leader in data unification and management, delivering cloud-native, AI-native master data management (MDM) to help enterprises create trusted data and unlock context intelligence for analytics, automation, and agentic AI. Designed for complex, multi-vendor environments, Reltio helps organizations unify, cleanse, harmonize, govern, and activate core data from multiple sources in real time-across SAP and non-SAP systems. The Reltio Data Cloud uses advanced entity resolution, continuous data quality, and relationship intelligence within an intelligent data graph to connect data across systems and reveal the full context behind customers, products, suppliers, and other key business entities. This enables organizations to reduce data friction, improve operational execution, and accelerate time to trusted decisions. For more information, visit reltio.com

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kevin Keenan

VP Corporate Communications, Reltio

kevin.keenan@reltio.com

(978) 844-6203