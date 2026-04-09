BusinessHotels.com has introduced the first "zero-config" travel infrastructure built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling AI agents to autonomously verify live hotel rates and execute bookings with sub-second precision.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / BusinessHotels.com, a pioneer in high-performance travel technology, today announced the launch of its Universal Agentic API, the industry's first "zero-config" infrastructure designed specifically for autonomous AI agents. By leveraging the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the platform now allows Large Language Models (LLMs) like Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini to instantly verify live hotel rates and execute bookings with sub-second precision.

As the travel industry shifts from static chatbots to "Agentic AI" - systems that don't just suggest travel but actively perform tasks, BusinessHotels.com is providing the essential data backbone. This launch effectively ends the "Integrity Gap" where AI agents often quote outdated "ghost rates" or fail at the point of checkout.

"In 2026, the mandate is to be AI-native," said a spokesperson for BusinessHotels.com. "Traditional APIs are too slow and rigid for modern agents. Our Universal Agentic API allows an AI to 'discover' our tools in milliseconds. Whether a developer is building a corporate travel bot or an individual is using an agent like Perplexity, they now have a direct, verified line to over 2 million properties worldwide."

The Foundation of the "Connected Trip"

The Universal Agentic API is a critical milestone in the company's strategic roadmap toward the Connected Trip,an AI-powered, all-in-one travel ecosystem. By unifying disparate booking silos into a single, machine-readable infrastructure, BusinessHotels.com is moving beyond individual hotel stays to a future where AI agents manage the entire traveler lifecycle, including flights, ground transport, and dining, within a single, synchronized journey.

A Dual-Path Strategy for Humans and Machines The company's ecosystem now offers two distinct entry points for the modern traveler:

For Machines (The Agentic Path): Accessible via tool-config.html , this "headless" interface provides the MCP-standard schemas that allow AI agents to auto-register booking functions without manual coding.

For Humans (The Direct Path): Travelers who prefer a guided, conversational experience can continue to use the popular AI Hotel Finder, a consumer-ready interface that combines natural language search with immediate visual results.

Key Technical Breakthroughs:

Protocol-Native Integration: Built on MCP 1.0, enabling instant "plug-and-play" with Claude Desktop, Cursor, Windsurf, and Microsoft Copilot.

Real-Time Rate Locking: Uses proprietary "bundle" tokens to freeze quotes for ~20 minutes, ensuring the final price remains consistent from the moment of AI discovery to final payment.

All-In Pricing: Eliminates "math errors" in LLMs by returning final totals including all taxes and fees, optimized for sub-800ms response times.

About BusinessHotels.com Headquartered in San Francisco and operated by Asian Airfares Group, LLC, BusinessHotels.com is a leading reservation platform serving the global executive and "Bleisure" market. With a portfolio of over 2 million properties, the company leverages deep expertise in AI interoperability to create frictionless travel experiences for both human travelers and the AI agents that serve them.

Media Contact

Organization: Asian Airfares Group, LLC

Contact Person Name: Lisa Chen

Website: https://www.businesshotels.com

Email: info@connectedtrip.com

City: San Francisco

State: CA

Country: United States

SOURCE: Asian Airfares Group, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/businesshotels.com-bridges-the-integrity-gap-in-ai-travel-with-new-uni-1156399