PRATUS and FATHOM to Deliver Nationwide Readiness Training to the U.S. Coast Guard

PRATUS and FATHOM Launch "PRATUS World Tour" Training Program Supporting Phased Coast Guard Implementation

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Today, PRATUS and FATHOM announced a joint effort to support the U.S. Coast Guard's operational readiness and modernization goals. The partnership combines PRATUS technology with scenario-driven training to support the Coast Guard's phased implementation of PRATUS as its enterprise incident management platform, enabling teams to operate effectively during complex, large-scale incidents.

"Training is most effective when it mirrors how teams operate in the real world," said Roger Coleman, PRATUS President and Co-Founder. "Through scenario-driven instruction and repetition, teams build decision-making discipline and coordination into daily operations."

As major events such as the FIFA World Cup 2026, Sail250, and America 250 approach, the PRATUS World Tour delivers a nationwide series of instructor-led, simulation-driven training sessions, providing Coast Guard personnel hands-on experience using PRATUS in realistic, mission-based scenarios.

"This partnership ensures teams are prepared, supporting operational readiness for upcoming events while building a foundation the Service can rely on for years to come." said Sean Griffin, PRATUS CEO and Co-Founder. "The Coast Guard operates in some of the most demanding environments." Advancing Operational Readiness Through Applied Learning Together, PRATUS and FATHOM will deliver a comprehensive readiness program that spans awareness, training, and sustained operational proficiency, grounded in adult learning principles and real-world execution. This includes: Targeted awareness and adoption efforts to drive engagement, build early familiarity with PRATUS, and support enterprise-wide implementation

A digital learning ecosystem, including instructor-led training, webinars, self-paced modules and an integrated proficiency library

Scenario-based exercises and simulations to strengthen decision-making and coordination

Advanced simulation and immersive learning, including gamified training utilizing real-world scenarios to support long-term readiness Together, these initiatives create a scalable pathway for adoption, ensuring PRATUS is fully integrated into daily operations supporting both immediate readiness and long-term mission success. "From my time supporting incident management in the Coast Guard, I've worked in complex, fast-moving operational environments," said Nicolle Bogden, Program Manager at FATHOM. "We build proficiency in capabilities like PRATUS through training and user adoption, ensuring it is mission ready and enhances decision-making when it matters most." About PRATUS PRATUS is an all-hazards incident management platform natively built within Microsoft, helping organizations turn data into decisions through secure collaboration, real-time situational awareness, and coordinated response, scaling from daily operations to large-scale response. About FATHOM FATHOM is a certified Women-Owned and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business delivering technology-enabled training and solutions that enhance operational readiness and decision-making in complex, real-world environments. Media Contacts PRATUS Stefanie Babb

i nfo@disastertech.com

(703) 831-1824 FATHOM Nicolle Bogden

info@fathom-tech.com

(415) 328-6945 SOURCE: PRATUS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pratus-and-fathom-to-deliver-nationwide-readiness-training-to-the-1156443