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WKN: A115KY | ISIN: US04523Y1055 | Ticker-Symbol: AP1
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 16:02
3,042 Euro
-4,22 % -0,134
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPEN AEROGELS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPEN AEROGELS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1043,17520:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 17:06 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Aspen Aerogels, Inc.: Aspen Aerogels Provides Update on Incident at East Providence Facility

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen" or the "Company") today confirmed an incident occurred on the evening of April 8, 2026, at its manufacturing facility in East Providence, Rhode Island.

The site is secure and the situation is under control. Eleven employees were transported to local medical facilities for evaluation; all have since been released. The well-being of the Company's team remains its top priority.

The Company is currently assessing the impact of the incident. Aspen has initiated a full investigation to determine the cause and is cooperating fully with local authorities. The Company will provide further updates as warranted.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Aspen is headquartered in Northborough, Mass. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com-

Investor Relations & Media Contacts:
Neal Baranosky
Phone: (508) 691-1111 x 8
nbaranosky@aerogel.com

Georg Venturatos / Patrick Hall
Gateway Group
ASPN@gateway-grp.com
Phone: (949) 574-3860


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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