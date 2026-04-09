Aramis Group - Roll-out of the unified brand platform across Europe

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, April 9th, 2026

Aramis Group continues the roll-out of its unified brand platform across Europe

Aramis Group, a leading European player in online sales of refurbished used cars, has reached a new milestone in the deployment of its unified brand platform. Following Aramisauto (France) and Clicars (Spain), three additional Group brands - CarSupermarket.com (United Kingdom), Cardoen (Belgium), and brumbrum (Italy) - now adopt the new visual identity unveiled in May 2025. This deployment illustrates the convergence of its various brands toward a common brand platform and a unified operational model, aimed at delivering a strong and clear value proposition.

A brand platform built around a unique customer promise

Launched in May 2025, Aramis Group's new brand identity was initially deployed in France with Aramisauto and in Spain with Clicars in the last quarter of 2025. This new visual identity, which supports the unified brand platform, embodies Aramis Group's promise: to make the purchase of a refurbished used vehicle safe, simple and affordable across Europe.

With the deployment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Italy, five European countries now share this brand platform, reflecting Aramis Group's evolution from a French player to a European leader in the refurbished used car market.

This harmonization aims to crystallize the unique value Aramis Group brings to its customers, while optimizing its marketing investments at the Group level. By sharing a common visual identity and a unified operational model, the Group maximizes its impact and its ability to deliver a strong and consistent value proposition across all its markets.

A renewed commitment to sustainable mobility

This evolution also reaffirms Aramis Group's commitment to more sustainable mobility. By promoting refurbished used vehicles - including both combustion-engine and electric vehicles - the Group contributes to the ecological transition by limiting the production of new models and extending the lifespan of existing vehicles. This approach is fully aligned with a circular economy model, aimed at reducing waste and optimizing resource use.

Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders1 of Aramis Group:

"With this deployment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Italy, our unified brand platform takes on its full European dimension. It carries a simple message: the refurbished used vehicle offers our customers a more affordable mobility than new and more reliable than traditional used. This is the promise we wish to showcase through a common visual identity across all our markets. We would like to thank all our employees for their dedication and essential contribution to this transformation."

About Aramis Group - www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2.3 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 119,000 B2C vehicles and welcomes close to 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has nine industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI - ISIN: FR0014003U94)

Investors contact

investor@aramis.group

1 Nicolas Chartier serves as Chairman and CEO of the Company, while Guillaume Paoli is Deputy CEO, based on a rotation every two years