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ACCESS Newswire
09.04.2026 19:26 Uhr
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Vertosoft Named as New Public Sector Distributor for AbsenceSoft's Leave and Accommodations Management Platform

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Vertosoft, a leading provider of emerging and innovative technology solutions for the public sector, is proud to announce its new partnership with AbsenceSoft, a modern leave and accommodations management SaaS platform. Through this strategic collaboration, Vertosoft will serve as AbsenceSoft's newest distributor to the public sector.

Through Vertosoft's contract vehicles and trusted partner network, this partnership will enable federal, state, and local government agencies to compliantly administer leave and accommodations for over 200 policies like the FMLA, ADA and PWFA. By adding AbsenceSoft to its growing portfolio of innovative solutions, Vertosoft continues its mission to deliver cutting-edge technologies that streamline operations and improve compliance across the public sector.

"We are excited to partner with AbsenceSoft to bring their powerful leave and accommodations management capabilities to government agencies," said David Ball, Senior Director at Vertosoft. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to equipping the public sector with the tools they need to support their workforce and meet evolving regulatory requirements."

"The public sector is seeing a sharp uptick in leave and accommodation requests," said Seth Turner, founder and senior advisor of AbsenceSoft. "Managing these growing demands while also navigating constantly evolving state and federal laws puts a heavy administrative burden on HR teams. Our partnership with Vertosoft makes it easy for government agencies to access user-friendly, purpose-built tools that not only ensure compliance but are delivered in a configuration optimized for the unique needs of the public sector."

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft is a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions. We deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 200+ statutory policies like FMLA, ADA, and PWFA. Our software streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, enabling compliance with federal and state regulations while elevating the employee experience. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, we are widely recognized for our top-tier customer service and robust customer community engagement. Learn more at absencesoft.com.

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market. Visit vertosoft.com for more information.

Contact Information:

Name: Nicole Bongianino
Company: Vertosoft
Email: Marketing@vertosoft.com
Phone: (571) 707 - 4130

SOURCE: Vertosoft



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vertosoft-named-as-new-public-sector-distributor-for-absencesoft-1148053

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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