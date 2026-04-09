Murchison Minerals Ltd.: Murchison Minerals Announces Adoption of Quarterly Reporting Exemption Under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V:MUR)(OTC:MURMF) ("Murchison" or the "Company") announces its intention to adopt the policies outlined in the Semi-Annual Reporting ("SAR") Pilot Program utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").

The SAR Pilot program is implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting the SAR, Murchison aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Murchison will continue to file the six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30) and the audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31).

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:MUR)(OTC:MURMF)

Murchison is a Canadian-based exploration Company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% - owned Brabant Lake zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan and on nickel-copper-cobalt exploration at the 100% - owned HPM Project in Quebec.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.ca. For further information, please contact:

Troy Boisjoli, President and CEO,

Erik H Martin, CFO, or

Justin LaFosse, Director Corporate Development

Tel: (416) 350-3776

info@murchisonminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Murchison Minerals Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/murchison-minerals-announces-adoption-of-quarterly-reporting-exemption-under-coo-1156453