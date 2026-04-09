HotelKey Launches GuestKey: The New Language of Modern Hospitality

CARROLLTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / HotelKey is proud to launch GuestKey, an innovative, AI-powered platform that goes beyond improving the modern guest journey. It completely redefines it. Welcome to the future of guest engagement.

"Our goal has always been to simplify the complex world of hotel operations. GuestKey closes the gap between the back-office PMS and the front-facing guest experience," said Fareed Ahmad, Co-Founder & CEO of HotelKey. "It is a single, powerful ecosystem that allows hoteliers to run their business more intelligently."

GuestKey eliminates the friction of traditional hotel arrivals by merging AI-powered messaging, self-service kiosks, and digital keys into a single, intuitive platform. The platform optimizes three core guest experiences:

Kiosk, powered by AIKey: A frictionless, guest-led arrival experience that transforms front-desk operations. Guests can verify identity, pay securely, and receive keys in seconds. Supported by 24/7 AIKey assistance, the kiosk features an AI Concierge to address inquiries instantly with optional live remote agent support.

Guest Messaging, powered by AIKey: An out-of-the-box SMS solution that automates the guest lifecycle from pre-arrival to post-stay surveys. The GuestBot acts as a Virtual Guest Representative, integrating with the HotelKey PMS to answer amenity questions and process routine room requests in real time.

WalletKey: A sustainable "tap-and-go" entry solution that replaces plastic cards with secure digital keys in Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. Utilizing NFC technology, WalletKey outperforms older Bluetooth alternatives in speed and reliability.

"With GuestKey, we are putting the power of Agentic AI directly into the hands of both guests and hoteliers," said Aditya Thyagarajan, Co-Founder & President of HotelKey. "We aren't just digitizing the arrival process; we are completely redefining what it means to deliver seamless, personalized hospitality at scale."

GuestKey provides an all-in-one solution that integrates natively with the HotelKey PMS. This unified approach eliminates duplicate systems and removes implementation complexities.

Beyond the guest experience, the platform is engineered to drive hotel profitability through real-time upsell opportunities and significant labor savings. By automating routine front-desk tasks, properties can reclaim over 2,000 labor hours annually.

Sam Patel, CEO of Natson Group, stated, "HotelKey is already the trusted property management system across many of our brands. We look forward to deepening our partnership by deploying Kiosk and Guest Messaging to our 130+ hotels. We are confident this technology will significantly increase efficiency and drive down operational costs portfolio-wide."

Book a Demo Today! Visit www.hotelkeyapp.com or contact sales@hotelkeyapp.com to step into the future of hospitality.

About HotelKey

The HotelKey product suite is a cutting-edge, cloud-based property management platform built on proven industry innovations. These advancements enable HotelKey to deliver a true plug-and-play solution that enhances revenue growth, streamlines operations, and simplifies guest interactions, empowering hotels and enterprise groups to succeed at scale.

Today, HotelKey supports more than 25,000 contracted hotels, with over 15,000 live on its Hospitality Management Platform. HotelKey's customer base includes 10 enterprise hotel chains and more than 800 independent properties worldwide.

Media Contact:

Laura Atallah

Head of Marketing

laura.atallah@hotelkeyapp.com

SOURCE: HotelKey

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hotelkey-launches-guestkey-the-new-language-of-modern-hospitality-1155995