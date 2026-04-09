West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - News Media Group, Inc. and Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong partnered with top brands to unveil a comprehensive guide to refreshing tech life this season, providing homeowners with the tools and strategies needed to revitalize their digital spaces.

Armstrong delivered essential tips and solutions ranging from bolstering home safety and optimizing the home office to executing seamless smart home upgrades. The nationwide media tour empowered viewers to tackle a digital "spring cleaning," offering strategies to streamline daily routines and enhance the household.

A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found on IntheNews.tv.





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Brands that were featured in the SMT included:

Kidde's Detect line of devices. The Kidde Smoke Alarm, 10-Year Battery Powered or the Combo Smoke + CO Alarm, 10-Year Battery Powered - offer revolutionary technology that provides over 25% faster1 and 3x more precise2 smoke detection, giving individuals and families more time to react and get to safety.

1 29% faster average smoke detection based on internal testing of smoldering wood fires for Kidde 9th Edition vs. leading competitor 8th Edition products

2 In terms of consistency and range of obscuration rate, based on internal testing for Kidde 9th Edition

Epson EcoTank ET-3950. This printer blends cartridge-free convenience, modern design and advanced technology to deliver high-quality prints with reliable performance for busy families and home office users.

GE Smart Shades. Transform any space with the sleek, cordless, motorized system that boosts comfort and saves energy.

All the details and links can be found on IntheNews.TV.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291834

Source: Evertise AI PR