Cabot Welcomes Glo Tanning as a New Destination for Self-Care and Wellness

CABOT, AR / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Cabot, Arkansas, on April 11, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Riley and Angie Fischbacher, who is focused on introducing a modern, accessible approach to wellness and self-care in the Cabot community while building a strong local team.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions ranging from red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences to UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 100 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a luxury wellness model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Cabot is the kind of community where people value consistency, routine, and taking care of themselves and their families," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "We're excited to bring a concept that supports that, giving people a place they can rely on for both quick visits and longer-term wellness habits."

Contact:

901 W Main Street

Cabot, Arkansas 72023

PR@glotanning.com

1(479)966-4977

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cabot-welcomes-glo-tanning-as-a-new-destination-for-self-care-an-1156494