DJ Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc (CSHD LN) Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2026 / 21:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 113.4256 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25495860 CODE: CSHD LN ISIN: FR0010510800 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010510800 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSHD LN LEI Code: 969500HTQQA2XGGEYB59 Sequence No.: 423533 EQS News ID: 2306182 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2026 15:10 ET (19:10 GMT)