ClearSign Technologies Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Update

Achieves Record Quarterly Revenue of $3.7 Million

Annual Revenue Up 44% to Record $5.2 Million

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced combustion and sensing technologies that help industrial operators dramatically reduce emissions, increase efficiency and safety, and support the use of cleaner fuels including hydrogen, today provides an update on operations for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"We're pleased to have closed the year on a high note, delivering record results for both the fourth quarter and the full year. We believe that this performance reflects ClearSign's growing recognition across the industry and increasing traction in our markets," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "We expect this momentum to continue, supported by a strong and expanding proposal pipeline. Our highly adaptable, new flexible fuel ClearSign Core-2 process burner technology, which delivers ultra-low emissions while utilizing fuel blends, including up to 100% hydrogen, enables us to provide combustion solutions for a broader range of customer applications. These innovations have already led to an increase in our backlog of orders, which now includes projects for new heater configurations that we previously would not have been able to address."

"We anticipate that these, and other ongoing projects, when completed and operational will strengthen our track record and expand our base of references. Looking ahead, our priorities are clear: continue to grow our proposal pipeline and convert those opportunities into orders," concluded Dr. Deller.

Strategic and Operational Highlights

Recent strategic and operational highlights including, and subsequent to, the fourth quarter of 2025:

Received Engineering Orders for 36 Process Burner Heaters and 32 Burner Process Heaters: The Company received two separate orders:(1) the first order was from an integrated petroleum producer as the first phase of a process heater retrofit for a total of 36 ClearSign Core burners to be installed in their U.S. Gulf Coast refinery, and (2) the second order was from a major refiner as the first phase of a process heater retrofit for a total of 32 ClearSign Core burners to be installed in one of its California refineries.

Reported Successful Sub 5ppm Department of Energy/Small Business Innovation Research Flexible Fuel Burner Testing: In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Energy's ("DOE") National Energy Technology Laboratory ("NETL"), under its Small Business Innovation Research ("SBIR") program, the Company successfully completed the testing of its ClearSign Core Flexible Fuel, 100% Hydrogen Capable process burner branded as ClearSign Core 2.

Received Fifth Low-Emission Flare Order from an Energy Company in California: The Company received an order covering engineering and product delivery for a total retrofit enclosed flare system at a production facility in California's San Joaquin Valley, scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2026. The scope of the order includes upgraded flare technology, stack components, and control upgrades, further expanding ClearSign's engagement beyond burner technology and into broader emission and system integration solutions.

Received Order for Comprehensive Testing of 100% Hydrogen Capable Burner from Petrochemical Client Requesting Performance Mapping for Future Deployment: The Company received an order for a comprehensive range of process burner testing from a major petrochemical customer.The testing included the collection of comprehensive operational data over a range of operating conditions and fuel blends.

Received Two Separate ClearSign CoreTM "M" Series Burner Orders from Heater Manufacturer Devco Process Heaters: Both orders are for the new ClearSign Core M25. One of these orders has shipped and is awaiting installation in a hot oil heater at a New Mexico gas processing facility and the other has been installed and successfully started up in a gas processing facility of a multinational energy company in West Texas.

Financial Information

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $9.2 million as of December 31, 2025.

There were 5,328,730 shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025, which reflects the 1-for-10 reverse stock split of our shares of common stock that became effective on March 16, 2026.

Conference Call

The Company will be hosting a call at 5:00 PM ET today. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-888-506-0062 within the U.S. or 1-973-528-0011 from abroad, both using Participant Access Code: 837062. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3133/53796 or on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.clearsign.com/overview.

The Company will host a Q&A session during the call and investors wishing to submit a question ahead of time can do so by emailing questions to mselinger@firmirgroup.com.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 877-481-4010 within the U.S. or 919-882-2331 from abroad using Replay Passcode #53796. The telephonic playback will be available for 7 days after the conference call.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully deliver, install, and meet the performance obligations of the Company's burners, sensors, flares and any other products it may offer from time to time in the markets it operate in, and any other markets the Company may sell products in; the performance of the Company's products, including its ultra-low NOx burner and the related fuel and electricity savings; the Company's ability to timely fabricate and ship its burners, sensors, flares and any other products or technologies it may offer from time to time; the Company's ability to further expand the sale of ultra-low NOx process and boiler burners; the Company's ability to expand its sales of flaring solutions; the Company's and Zeeco's ability to successfully market the co-branded process burner line with Zeeco; the Company's ability to diversify its product offerings through different applications of its technologies and core competencies; the Company's ability to successfully perform engineering and computer modeling orders; the Company's ability to generate sales and purchase orders from its engineering and computer modeling orders; the Company's ability to generate orders from proposals and quotes sent to potential customers and other participants in the industry; the Company's ability to market and gain market acceptance of its fuel flexible 100% hydrogen capable burner; the Company's ability to effectively compete and gain market acceptance in the midstream market; the Company's ability to provide low emissions and system integration solutions based on continuously changing air permit requirements at the federal and state level; general business and economic conditions; the performance of management and the Company's employees; the Company's ability to obtain financing, when needed; the Company's ability to compete with competitors; whether the Company's technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Matthew Selinger

Firm IR Group for ClearSign

+1 415-572-8152

mselinger@firmirgroup.com

ClearSign Technologies Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,178 $ 14,035 Accounts receivable 1,360 165 Deferred costs 329 562 Prepaid expenses and other assets 359 454 Total current assets 11,226 15,216 Fixed assets, net 195 238 Patents and other intangible assets, net 760 830 Total Assets $ 12,181 $ 16,284 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,644 $ 1,220 Current portion of lease liabilities 96 75 Accrued compensation and related taxes 564 671 Contract liabilities 100 441 Other current liabilities 180 - Total current liabilities 2,584 2,407 Long Term Liabilities: Long term lease liabilities 67 113 Total liabilities 2,651 2,520 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 87,500,000 shares authorized, 5,328,730 and 5,028,585 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.* 1 1 Additional paid-in capital* 114,061 112,800 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20 ) (21 ) Accumulated deficit (104,512 ) (99,016 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,530 13,764 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,181 $ 16,284

* Share, additional paid-in capital, and per share amounts for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 have been adjusted to reflect the impact of a 1-for-10 reverse stock split effected on March 16, 2026.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 5,234 $ 3,596 Cost of goods sold 3,810 2,478 Gross profit 1,424 1,118 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,422 1,471 General and administrative 6,673 6,135 Total operating expenses 8,095 7,606 Loss from operations (6,671 ) (6,488 ) Other income, net: Interest income 439 516 Government assistance 736 664 Other income, net - 9 Total other income, net 1,175 1,189 Net loss $ (5,496 ) $ (5,299 ) Net loss per share - basic and fully diluted $ (0.99 ) $ (1.08 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted* 5,551,194 4,893,599 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (5,496 ) $ (5,299 ) Foreign-exchange translation adjustments 1 (4 ) Comprehensive loss $ (5,495 ) $ (5,303 )

* Share and per share amounts for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 have been adjusted to reflect the impact of a 1-for-10 reverse stock split effected on March 16, 2026.

SOURCE: ClearSign Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/clearsign-technologies-corporation-provides-fourth-quarter-and-full-yea-1156424