Medford, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - GreenLight Metals Inc. (TSXV: GRL) (OTCQB: GRLMF) ("GreenLight" or the "Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 2,067,488 incentive stock options ("Options") and 238,378 restricted share units ("RSUs") under its amended and restated equity incentive plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan"). Certain of the grants announced today implement compensation arrangements previously approved by the board in connection with FY2025 compensation. As previously determined by the board, a portion of FY2025 bonus compensation for certain executive officers was to be settled in equity, with one-half of that equity portion to be settled in stock options and one-half in RSUs.

The Options are exercisable at C$0.37 per common share and expire on April 9, 2033. Of the Options granted, 600,000 were granted to directors, 1,077,488 were granted to executive officers, 240,000 were granted to consultants and 150,000 were granted to an investor relations service provider.

The Options granted to directors, executive officers and consultants vest 25% on the grant date and 25% on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date. The Options granted to the investor relations service provider vest in four equal 25% tranches on the dates that are 3, 6, 9 and 12 months following the grant date.

Of the RSUs granted, 148,378 were granted to executive officers and 90,000 were granted to a consultant. The RSUs granted to executive officers vest 50% on April 9, 2027 and 50% on April 9, 2028. The RSUs granted to the consultant vest in full on April 9, 2027. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company in accordance with the Equity Incentive Plan.

The grants remain subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and, where applicable, acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About GreenLight Metals Inc.

GreenLight is a Wisconsin-focused exploration company advancing copper-gold and gold projects across the Penokean Volcanic Belt-one of North America's most prospective VMS districts-and the Kalium Canyon epithermal gold project in Nevada's Walker Lane. In Wisconsin, our portfolio includes the Bend copper-gold deposit, the Reef high-grade gold project, and the Lobo and Lobo East massive sulfide targets. Guided by a team with deep roots in the state, we are building a modern minerals company for Wisconsin, by Wisconsin-committed to responsible exploration, transparent engagement, and creating durable local opportunities as we help supply the critical metals that power the energy transition.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding the terms, timing, vesting, settlement and exercise of the Options and RSUs and compliance with, and any applicable acceptance by, the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release. Actual results may differ materially as a result of risks and uncertainties, including the risk that any applicable TSX Venture Exchange acceptance is not obtained on the terms or timeline expected. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291852

Source: GreenLight Metals Inc.