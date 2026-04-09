Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Ali Hedayat, Chief Executive Officer, DRI Healthcare Trust ("DRI Healthcare", or the "Company") (TSX: DHT.UN / DHT.U), and their executive team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the Company's 5th anniversary of being listed on TSX.





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DRI Healthcare is a pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Their business lies at the nexus of human health improvements, funding needs and value-creating opportunities. In return for providing capital to biopharmaceutical innovators, they are building a diversified portfolio of interests in medicines that have a demonstrable positive impact on the world. Since their founding in 1989, they have deployed more than $3.0 billion, acquiring more than 75 royalties on 50-plus drugs, including Ekterly, Eylea, Keytruda, Orserdu, Remicade, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo and Zytiga. DRI Healthcare's units are listed and trade on TSX in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U".

To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291856

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange