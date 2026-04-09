Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated March 13, 2026 in respect of its non-brokered private placement under the listed issuer financing exemption (the "Offering") of a minimum of 20,000,000 units for minimum gross proceeds of $1,000,000 and a maximum of 43,500,000 units for maximum gross proceeds of $2,175,000, at a price of $0.05 per unit, the Company has filed an amended offering document (the "Amended Offering Document") dated April 9, 2026 related to the Offering which includes Quebec as an offering jurisdiction. The Amended Offering Document can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.meryllionres.com. Prospective investors should read the Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The terms of the Offering remain the same as previously announced in the Company's press release dated March 13, 2026, and the Offering is now expected to close on or before April 21, 2026, or such other date as may be determined by the Company.

Closing of the Offering is subject to obtaining all required approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and any other regulatory approval.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Meryllion Resources Corporation:

Meryllion is an exploration-stage company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company recently entered into a lease and option agreement in respect of the Makenzie gold/silver/antimony project located 44 kms south-southwest of Austin, Nevada in the Toiyabe Range of central Nevada. Makenzie is known to be one of the largest untested gold, silver and antimony anomalies in the state of Nevada.

Meryllion also has the rights to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Westbury and Tasmanian Strategic Green Metals ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth elements (REE) projects located in northeast Tasmania, Australia with a total tenement area of approximately 800 kms2. Meryllion's IAC REE projects are situated along strike, and/or adjacent to, discoveries by ABx Group Limited. ABx has reported that Tb (Terbium) and Dy (Dysprosium) concentrations in all of ABx's rare earths resources are the highest of any ionic adsorption clay deposit in Australia and are amongst the highest globally (refer ABx's ASX announcement dated 5 May 2025).

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Richard Revelins

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Meryllion Resources Corporation

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291863

Source: Meryllion Resources Corporation