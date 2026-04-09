The New York Injury & Malpractice Law Firm P.C: John Fisher Reveals Proven Systems to Scale Your Injury Law Practice at Exclusive Mastermind

Join a Leading Voice in Catastrophic Injury Law for a High-Impact Day of Strategy, Hot Seat Coaching, and Networking in New York City and Spain

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / John Fisher's highly anticipated Mastermind Experience is excited to announce its next sessions are coming to New York City in April and to Spain in July, providing ambitious injury lawyers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry.

At the forefront of the event is John Fisher, founder of The New York Injury & Malpractice Law Firm P.C. , a firm skilled in catastrophic injury and medical malpractice law in New York State for more than 18 years. Fisher is the author of the Amazon best-seller The Power of a System: How to Build the Injury Practice of Your Dreams, a book used in law school curricula on practice management. Named Marketer of the Year in 2013 by Great Legal Marketing, he has established himself as a leading voice in legal marketing, referral systems, and practice development for injury lawyers.

Fisher's keynote speech at the Mastermind Experience promises to offer invaluable insights on how injury lawyers can revolutionize their marketing strategies and create systems that will drive sustainable growth. He will share his vision for the future of legal marketing, superior client service, and how lawyers can stay ahead of the curve.

Here's what attendees can expect:

Personalized Solutions: Each attendee will present their biggest marketing or management challenge in front of the group during the "Hot Seat" session. John Fisher and fellow attendees will offer expert advice and actionable solutions based on their own experiences.

Actionable Insights: John Fisher's keynote on transforming lawyer websites into growth engines will provide takeaways that attorneys can implement immediately to drive new business.

Powerful Networking: The event is a unique opportunity to collaborate with other motivated injury lawyers, exchange strategies, and build lasting relationships that will continue to benefit attendees long after the event.

Event Details:

New York City: April 10, 2026

Costa Del Sol, Marbella, Spain: July 20, 2026, Registration Fee: $999 (Deadline: May 20)

The Mastermind Experience is strictly limited to 15 participants to ensure focused, high-value interaction. The first 10 registrants will also receive exclusive bonuses, including a private strategy call with John Fisher. Register now at www.mastermindexperience.com/jointheexperience .

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About John Fisher

John Fisher is the founder of The New York Injury & Malpractice Law Firm P.C, a firm that focuses on catastrophic injury law in New York State. An award-winning legal marketer and the author of The Power of a System: How to Build the Injury Practice of Your Dreams, John has helped numerous injury lawyers build highly successful practices. His reputation as a thought leader in the field of legal marketing and practice management makes him a must-learn mentor for any injury lawyer looking to scale their business.

About New York Injury & Malpractice Law Firm

The New York Injury & Malpractice Law Firm, P.C. is a medical malpractice personal injury firm based in Kingston, New York and serves clients throughout the surrounding region. Mr. Fisher uses his experience to conduct a thorough investigation of medical procedures in order to give clients clear answers to complex questions. Mr. Fisher is admitted to the state and federal courts, including the State of New York and the U.S. District Court for the Northern, Southern, and Western Districts of New York. He dedicates his full effort to each and every client, assertively protecting clients' rights and pursuing justice and the maximum compensation on their behalf.

Media Contact

John Fisher

JFisher@FisherMalpracticeLaw.com

(845) 303-1000

278 Wall Street

Kingston, NY 12401

SOURCE: The New York Injury & Malpractice Law Firm P.C

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/john-fisher-reveals-proven-systems-to-scale-your-injury-law-prac-1156456