New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Rise, the global payroll, compliance, and workforce platform for modern teams, today announced expanded Employer of Record coverage to help fintech startups hire full-time employees internationally without setting up local legal entities.

The expansion aims to give fintech companies a faster way to access top global talent across key hiring markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Cyprus, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Rise's broader EOR rollout is continuing through 2026, giving fast-scaling fintech companies more flexibility in how to build compliant international teams.

As fintech startups compete globally for protocol engineers, smart contract developers, tokenomics designers, and go-to-market talent, international hiring has become a core part of how these companies scale.

Rise's EOR infrastructure is built to remove the delays and complexity of local incorporation, employment setup, payroll registration, and ongoing labor law administration so startups can focus on hiring the right people faster.

Hiring for Fintech Startups, Without Local Entities

Rise handles employment contracts, payroll operations, tax documentation, onboarding workflows, and local labor law compliance, while the startup manages the employee's day-to-day work.

Why Rise EOR Is Built for Fintech Startups

Rise's Employer of Record for fintech startups aims to be a fit because it combines compliant global hiring with the crypto-native payment flexibility.

Fintech hiring has accelerated sharply, with blockchain developer demand outpacing supply in nearly every major market and remote-first team structures now standard across the sector. Startups need faster access to international talent.

Rise lets companies hire without opening a local entity, fund payroll by USD bank transfer or USDC/USDT, and lets employees withdraw in local currency, stablecoins, crypto, or a split on each cycle.

Rise aims to be a materially stronger operating model than legacy EOR structures built around fixed payroll rails, and a natural fit for companies already operating on-chain.

Rise has processed $1.37B+ in lifetime payroll volume, including $776.98M in the last 12 months alone, with stablecoin withdrawals exceeding deposits by $154.5M, showing real demand for flexible, cross-border payroll infrastructure at production scale.

Built for Global, Flexible Payroll

Rise combines compliant employment infrastructure with hybrid payroll capabilities that fit the operating model of most fintech startups.

Employers can fund payroll in USD, USDC, or USDT, while workers can withdraw in local currency, stablecoins, or other supported crypto assets depending on preferences.

Rise also handles KYC, AML, and tax-related documentation as part of the broader onboarding and payment flow.

From Contractors to Employees on One Platform

Many fintech startups begin with international contractors before converting key contributors into full-time employees.

Rise supports both models through its Agent of Record and Employer of Record infrastructure, aiming to give startups a clearer path from early contractor-based hiring to long-term employee expansion.

This helps teams reduce fragmentation across vendors while staying aligned with the right compliance model for each worker type.

EOR supports full-time employees.

AOR is designed for independent contractors and contractor classification workflows.

Rise's Vision for Global Fintech Hiring

The growth of fintech has changed how startups think about talent access.

Companies are no longer building teams in one geography first and expanding later. Many are hiring globally from the start, some paying in crypto, and companies need employment infrastructure that matches that reality.

"Fintech companies move fast and hire globally from day one," said Hugo Finkelstein, CEO of Rise. "Our EOR expansion is about making sure those companies can bring on the best engineers and operators in the right markets without getting slowed down by entity setup, payroll friction, or local compliance complexity."

About Rise

Rise is a global payroll, compliance, and workforce infrastructure platform that enables businesses to hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors across 190+ countries using fiat and crypto payment rails.

Rise's products include Employer of Record, Agent of Record, and Global Contractor Pay.

For more information, visit riseworks.io.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291825

Source: Pinion Partners