London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - As the English Premier League enters its final weeks, sports data platform TipsGG has released new data on referee disciplinary patterns in the 2025/26 season, revealing major differences in how matches are officiated.

The report highlights a significant statistical variance in officiating styles, with Stuart Attwell and Anthony Taylor emerging as the league's most punitive officials.

To quantify card distribution, the TipsGG dataset tracks a Strictness Summary (cumulative points: 3 for a direct red, 2 for a second yellow, and 1 for a single yellow) and a Strictness Index (Strictness Summary per match). Both Attwell and Taylor share the league lead with 102 total points. However, Attwell leads on a per-match basis, reaching this mark in 20 matches with a league-high average of 5.1 points per game, compared to Taylor's 4.3 across 24 appearances.

Conversely, the dataset identifies referees who intervene less frequently. Craig Pawson records the lowest index among regular officials at 2.8, accumulating 48 disciplinary points (42 yellow cards and 2 red cards) across 17 matches. Michael Oliver (3.1) also ranks among the most lenient, with 72 total points (67 yellow cards, 1 direct red, and 1 second yellow) over his appearances. This represents nearly a two-fold difference in average disciplinary output compared to the league's strictest referees.

"These statistics show exactly how much physical pressure teams are allowed to apply," said Oleksandr Halian, former referee and current TipsGG Data Team Manager. "When every point matters at the end of the season, a referee who punishes early challenges forces a team to lower their intensity, directly altering the dynamic of a crucial match."

This variance will play a role in several high-stakes matches. The immediate standout is April 11, when Liverpool hosts Fulham, with Anthony Taylor assigned as the on-pitch referee and Stuart Attwell on VAR. Having the two most punitive officials overseeing a single match creates one of the most intervention-prone officiating setups seen this season.

The same dynamic applies to other defining fixtures ahead, including the title showdown between Manchester City and Arsenal in Gameweek 33, the three-way battle for Champions League spots involving Manchester United, Liverpool, and Aston Villa in Gameweek 35, and a potential relegation decider between West Ham and Leeds in Gameweek 38.

Full dataset and referee rankings are available via the link.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291871

Source: Pinion Partners