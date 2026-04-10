High Point, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Culp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CULP), a leading provider of fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential, commercial, and hospitality furniture and other applications, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Iv Culp and Chief Operating Officer Mary Beth Hunsberger will participate in a "fireside chat" at the upcoming Water Tower Research Insights Conference taking place on April 14-15, 2026.

The discussion, hosted by WTR's Managing Director - Consumer Doug Lane, will take place on April 14, 2026, at 3:10 PM EDT, and touch on various aspects of the Company's current strategic outlook.

The WTR Insights Conference is a virtual event designed for investors seeking direct access to company management teams and differentiated insights across innovative businesses spanning all sectors covered by Water Tower Research. Through a series of fireside chat discussions and curated post-event engagement opportunities, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of each company's strategy, competitive positioning, and long-term growth outlook.

Advance registration is encouraged to secure access to the full agenda, company lineup, and live sessions, as well as on-demand replays following the event.

EVENT REGISTRATION LINK

About Culp, Inc.

Culp, Inc. is one of the largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential, commercial, and hospitality furniture and other applications in North America. The Company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp's manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities located in the United States, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.

About WTR. Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

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Source: Water Tower Research