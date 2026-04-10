Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Teams with KATU's "Everyday Heroes" to Honor Portland Community Changemakers Through the HALO Project

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is honored to participate in Everyday Heroes , an ongoing initiative from KATU that recognizes volunteers and nonprofit organizations whose compassion and commitment are helping build a stronger Portland community.

Everyday Heroes highlights individuals and groups who selflessly give their time, energy, and resources to serve others, often without recognition. Through this collaboration, Guardian Roofing will support KATU in uplifting stories that reflect the spirit of service, resilience, and generosity found throughout the region.

"Everyday Heroes reminds us that the strength of a community is measured by the people who show up for others," said Mat Rzucidlo, President of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "It is a privilege to help recognize those whose kindness and dedication make a lasting difference in the lives of their neighbors."

The initiative also aligns with Guardian Roofing's ongoing commitment to community care through its HALO Project Roof Giveaway, an annual program that provides new roofs at no cost to deserving homeowners facing financial hardship. Many HALO recipients are individuals who have spent years serving others, including veterans, caregivers, volunteers, and nonprofit leaders, and now find themselves in need of support.

"The HALO Project is rooted in gratitude," Rzucidlo said. "It is our way of giving back to people who have given so much of themselves to their communities. A safe roof brings comfort, stability, and peace of mind, and we are honored to help provide that when it is needed most."

Throughout the nomination period, KATU will continue to feature Everyday Heroes across its broadcast and digital platforms, sharing stories that inspire connection and community involvement. One nominated hero will also be selected in connection with the HALO Project Roof Giveaway, extending the initiative's impact from recognition to meaningful, tangible support.

"Nominating an Everyday Hero is a simple act of appreciation that can have a profound effect," Rzucidlo said. "It tells people that their efforts are seen, valued, and deeply appreciated."

Nominations open April 9, 2026 and close July 29, 2026. Community members are encouraged to nominate individuals who generously give their time and talents to serve others - whether that's a local volunteer, a veteran continuing to support their community, or an everyday neighbor, making Portland a more caring and connected place to live.

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit KATU's Everyday Heroes page.

About Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation

Founded in 2005, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is more than a home services company - it's a team built on trust, craftsmanship, and community. With offices in Seattle and Portland, Guardian has grown into one of the Pacific Northwest's most recognized roofing providers, known for its integrity, safety, and dedication to doing the right thing-always. The company's award-winning culture emphasizes professional growth, teamwork, and service to others through initiatives like the HALO Project, which provides free roofs to deserving families. As Guardian continues its expansion into new markets in 2026, it remains committed to its founding promise: to protect homes, strengthen communities, and deliver service that stands the test of time.

For more information, visit www.GuardianRoofing.com. Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Guardian Roofing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/guardian-roofing-gutters-and-insulation-teams-with-katus-%22everyday-her-1156547