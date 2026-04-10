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PR Newswire
10.04.2026 01:42 Uhr
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Countries pledge $3.9 billion to Global Environment Facility towards ambitious ninth replenishment

Four-year financing commitment supports accelerated action by developing countries towards 2030 environmental goals

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donor countries have pledged an initial $3.9 billion to the Global Environment Facility (GEF) for its ninth replenishment cycle, in a powerful demonstration of commitment to meeting international environmental goals through multilateral cooperation.

The significant funding will enable the GEF to bolster investment in nature-positive development, helping developing countries address their most urgent priorities and generate global environmental benefits that help people as well as ecosystems.

Further pledges in support of a robust and ambitious four-year financing round are expected by the GEF Council meeting at the end of May, when the final replenishment package will be approved.

Read the full press release in English, French, or Spanish

"This replenishment sends a clear message: the world is not giving up on nature even in a time of competing priorities. Our donor countries have risen to the challenge and made bold commitments towards a more positive future for the planet. The coming four years of the GEF-9 cycle will reflect this high-ambition push to achieve the 2030 environmental goals," said Claude Gascon, Interim CEO and Chairperson of the GEF.

The GEF-9 investment cycle will cover the period from July 2026 to June 2030. Four overarching priorities will define the ambition and approach for the GEF over the next four years:

  • Integration and Integrated Programs
  • Blended Finance
  • Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society Approaches
  • Robust Funding for LDCs and SIDS, and a Significant Increase in Support to IPLCs

The 71st GEF Council meeting will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan from May 31 to June 3, 2026. The meeting will take place in advance of the Eighth GEF Assembly, when individual country pledges will be publicly announced.

About the GEF

The Global Environment Facility (GEF) is the world's largest multilateral fund for the environment. Its family of funds works together to address the planet's most pressing challenges in an integrated way. Its financing helps developing countries address complex challenges and work towards meeting international environmental goals. Over the past three decades, the GEF has provided more than $27 billion in financing, primarily as grants, and mobilized another $155 billion for country-driven priority projects. For more information, visit: www.thegef.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/countries-pledge-3-9-billion-to-global-environment-facility-towards-ambitious-ninth-replenishment-302738839.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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