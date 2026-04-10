TOKYO, Japan, Apr 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation's automated negotiation AI initiative has been named as a use case in "Deploy AI Agents in Procurement: A Roadmap to Success" (*1), a research report published by Gartner."This note gives CIOs and other executive leaders a roadmap for deploying machine buyers" "- machine customers that buy on behalf of organizations are an agentic AI capability set to transform internal supply chains and procurement, reducing procurement cycles from months to seconds."Under NEC's "Client Zero" approach, where it positions itself as the first user of its own solutions, NEC is driving internal digital transformation (DX). As part of these efforts, NEC conducted pilot tests of its automated negotiation AI on the procurement systems of NEC Group companies with the goal of automating delivery schedule adjustments in the procurement of parts from suppliers (*2). Going forward, NEC will continue contributing to business transformation and the creation of new value through advanced AI technologies.Link to Gartner researchhttps://www.gartner.com/reprints/nec---japan---a?id=1-2N10UJ72&ct=260319&st=sb*This research will be available on the website above until June 19, 2026.(*1) Meghna Joshi, Don Scheibenreif. (March 13, 2026). "Deploy AI Agents in Procurement: A Roadmap to Success".Gartner, Inc.GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.(*2) Press release: NEC Launches AI Agent Service in Japan to Automate Procurement Negotiations Using AI https://www.nec.com/en/press/202512/global_20251202_01.htmlAbout NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.