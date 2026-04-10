Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Research Capital bestätigt $3,00 Kursziel - FUTR zündet die nächste Stufe: Vom Fintech zur globalen Finanzplattform
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.04.2026 04:26 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Verdict PR: The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center Seeks Private Arbitration in Mold Exposure Lawsuit After Court Denies Motion to Seal

Luxury $100,000 a month treatment facility seeks to move mold exposure and medical neglect lawsuit behind closed doors.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / On April 7, 2026, The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center and its Executive Director, Jennell Maze, LCSW, filed a Motion to Compel Arbitration and Stay Proceedings in Hickman v. James & Bentz, Inc., et al., Case No. 25SMCV04669, before the Honorable Mark H. Epstein in Department I of the Los Angeles Superior Court, Santa Monica Courthouse. The hearing is set for May 28, 2026 at 9:00 a.m.

The motion follows the Court's denial of Defendants' earlier motion to seal records in the case. Having failed to keep the case file from public view, The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center now seeks to compel the entire dispute into private arbitration.

Plaintiff Robert Alexander Hickman's First Amended Complaint, filed March 10, 2026, asserts 13 causes of action arising from his July 2025 stay at the facility, located at 31450 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, California, for which he paid $50,000 for a 16-day stay: General Negligence (Premises Liability), Negligence, Negligence Per Se, Fraud (Concealment), Negligent Misrepresentation, Medical Malpractice, Professional Negligence (Licensed Clinical Social Worker), Unfair Business Practices (Business and Professions Code section 17200), Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress, Breach of Contract, Breach of the Implied Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing, and Rescission and Restitution.

Named defendants include James & Bentz, Inc. dba The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center, Jennell Maze, LCSW, Martha E. Vincent (Trustee of the WWV Living Trust), and Stacy Cohen, MD.

Court Case Link: Los Angeles Superior Court Civil Case Access: https://www.lacourt.ca.gov/pages/lp/access-a-case/tp/find-case-information/cp/os-civil-case-access

MEDIA CONTACT: Logan Anthony, Verdict Public Relations, LLC., pr@verdictpublicrelations.com, (310)765-7445

SOURCE: Verdict PR



Related Documents:
  • FAC


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-pointe-malibu-recovery-center-seeks-private-arbitration-in-mold-exposure-l-1156356

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.