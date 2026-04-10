Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - PicWish, an AI-powered photo editing platform, has launched an upgraded version of its AI Photo Enhancer, featuring a newly enhanced model built on the latest AI technology to deliver clearer, sharper, and more natural-looking results. Designed for blurry, low-resolution, and poor-quality images, the tool gives users a fast online way to restore photo clarity, sharpen details, upscale resolution, and enhance portraits with just a few clicks.

PicWish: An AI-Powered Photo Editing Platform

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With the model upgrade, PicWish aims to provide stronger image restoration performance and improved output quality across a wider range of use cases, including portraits, product photos, text images, graphics, and anime visuals. The enhanced workflow helps users recover visual detail without relying on complicated editing software or manual retouching, making professional-quality enhancement more accessible to everyday users and business teams alike.

The tool supports multiple enhancement modes tailored to different image types, allowing users to achieve more accurate results based on the content of each photo. It also now offers HD and Ultra HD enhancement options, along with high-quality export for restored images, giving users more flexibility when preparing visuals for social media, eCommerce, presentations, printing, and digital archiving.

Upgraded AI Photo Enhancement Tools

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PicWish says the upgraded AI Photo Enhancer can sharpen blurry photos, improve image clarity, elevate resolution, and turn pixelated images into cleaner, higher-definition results. For portraits, the tool is designed to improve facial details in photos affected by blur, low light, or focus issues, while also supporting beauty enhancement and color refinement after restoration.

The enhancement process remains simple: users upload, drag and drop, or paste an image into the tool, let the AI automatically enhance it, and then download the improved version. For users handling large volumes of images, PicWish also supports batch processing, making the feature suitable for both individual and commercial workflows.

By combining a new AI model, upgraded image quality, HD and Ultra HD modes, and high-quality export, PicWish is positioning its AI Photo Enhancer as a more advanced solution for users who want faster, sharper, and higher-quality photo restoration online.

"Users today expect more than basic sharpening - they want clearer details, better texture recovery, and higher-quality output they can actually use," said Zoe Zhang, a PicWish spokesperson. "With this latest upgrade, our AI Photo Enhancer delivers better image quality, more flexible enhancement modes, and a smoother restoration experience for both personal and professional needs."

PicWish AI Photo Enhancer is now available online https://picwish.com/photo-enhancer

About PicWish

PicWish is an AI photo editing platform that provides tools for photo restoration, image enhancement, background editing, and object removal. The platform offers image editing solutions for both personal and professional use across web and app-based environments.

For more information, visit picwish.com

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Source: Kinfoome Presswire