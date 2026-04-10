Cloud9 Esports: Cloud9 Announces ASUS Republic of Gamers as Official Peripheral Partner

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Cloud9, a premier global esports organization known for competitive excellence and innovation, is proud to announce a new partnership with ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), a global leader in high-performance gaming technology. Through this collaboration, Cloud9's professional VALORANT & R6 teams will integrate ASUS ROG's next-generation FPS peripherals and technology into their practice and competition environments, empowering players with the tools required to compete at the highest level of esports.

The partnership brings together two brands united by a shared commitment to pushing the limits of performance, innovation, and competitive mastery. ASUS ROG's advanced peripherals, including precision keyboards and high-performance headsets designed for competitive play, will support Cloud9's professional teams across practice, on-stage competition, streaming, and content creation.

"At its core, this partnership is a powerful alignment between Cloud9's pursuit of mastery and ASUS ROG's 'For Those Who Dare' spirit, uniting our missions to empower the world's most elite competitors. By integrating their cutting edge FPS peripherals and technology into our training and matches, we are providing our athletes with the next-generation tools necessary to redefine the limits of performance. This collaboration goes beyond hardware, bridging the gap between professional play and gaming culture to co-create a truly unique experience for our fans. Together, we are ensuring that the Cloud9 community remains at the absolute cutting edge of the global esports stage. Be on the lookout for special quests in Club9 presented by ASUS ROG!" - Jonathan Tran, President of Cloud9

Leaders at ASUS Republic of Gamers emphasized the shared commitment between the two organizations to empower competitive players with cutting-edge gaming technology.

"Esports has always been an integral part of ROG, and our partnership with Cloud9 is a powerful expression of that commitment. By equipping Cloud9's athletes with cutting-edge ROG gear and technology, we are not only supporting their competitive journey, but also creating new ways to connect fans with the energy and ambition that define esports today. Together, we look forward to advancing the competitive gaming experience for players and communities around the world." - Kris Huang, Head of the ROG Committee and Gaming & Workspace Gear Business Unit

As part of the partnership, ASUS ROG technology will become integrated across Cloud9's competitive ecosystem, supporting players with gear designed to deliver precision, responsiveness, and reliability under the highest levels of pressure. The collaboration will also extend beyond competition, introducing new content initiatives and fan-facing activations that highlight the performance and innovation behind ASUS ROG's gaming technology.

Fans will also see the partnership come to life through Club9 , Cloud9's fan loyalty platform, where exclusive quests and digital experiences presented by ASUS ROG will give the community new ways to engage with the team and celebrate competitive gaming culture.

By combining ASUS ROG's industry-leading hardware with Cloud9's world-class players and passionate global fanbase, the partnership reinforces a shared vision of empowering competitors and inspiring the next generation of gamers.

Fans can follow Cloud9's journey and upcoming activations across Cloud9's social platforms and at cloud9.gg for the latest news, content, and Club9 experiences. To learn more about ASUS ROG and their products, visit c9.gg/asus .

About Cloud9

Founded in 2013, Cloud9 Esports emerged as one of the pioneering esports organizations in North America. Originally rooted in League of Legends, the team quickly gained attention for its competitive prowess and innovative strategies, securing back-to-back LCS victories in Summer 2013 and Spring 2014. Cloud9 Esports's co-founders, Jack and Paullie Etienne, envisioned a top-tier organization that would not only excel in tournaments but also prioritize player welfare and development. Today, Cloud9 Esports stands as a pinnacle of competitive excellence, with achievements including the 2018 Rocket League World Championship, the inaugural Overwatch World Championship, and being the only North American team to secure a CS Major win, among others. As the most successful and recognized organization in the region, Cloud9 has forged a legacy defined by numerous global championships. Our organization continuously strives to captivate the esports community as the most beloved, successful, and iconic force driving esports to new heights.

About ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG)

Founded in 2006, ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is a globally recognized leader in gaming hardware and innovation, dedicated to creating industry-leading products designed for competitive gamers and enthusiasts. Known for pushing the boundaries of performance and design, ROG develops cutting-edge gaming laptops, desktops, components, peripherals, and displays that empower players to perform at their highest level. With a deep commitment to esports and gaming culture, ROG actively supports professional teams, major tournaments, and the global gaming community. By combining advanced engineering with a fearless approach to innovation, ASUS ROG continues to shape the future of gaming for players around the world.

Contact

For Cloud9 Esports Inc.

Veronica Cheng

Marketing Program Manager

press@cloud9.gg

For ASUS ROG

Josephine Wang

Global Esports & Product Marketer

josephine_wang@asus.com

SOURCE: Cloud9 Esports

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/cloud9-announces-asus-republic-of-gamers-as-official-peripheral-pa-1154615