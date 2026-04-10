Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - LinkDaddy LLC today announced the launch of digitalproductpassports.co.za, Africa's first Digital Product Passport (DPP) Registry, built to help African exporters meet EU Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) compliance requirements ahead of the July 19, 2026 EU Central DPP Registry activation.





LinkDaddy Launches Africa's First Digital Product Passport Registry

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The platform serves exporters across all 54 African nations in the mining, textiles, and agriculture sectors - the three primary African export industries facing mandatory Digital Product Passport requirements under EU Regulation 2024/1781.

The Compliance Challenge Facing African Exporters

The European Union's Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation requires that all products placed on the EU market carry a Digital Product Passport - a machine-readable digital record containing verified product identity, material composition, carbon footprint, and supply chain provenance data. When the EU Central DPP Registry activates on July 19, 2026, EU customs systems will begin automated verification of passport existence and authenticity for regulated products.

South Africa alone exports over R18 billion in citrus annually to the EU, supplies 26% of the EU's manganese, and ranks as the EU's 8th largest aluminium supplier. Without registered Digital Product Passports, African exporters risk automated customs rejection and loss of EU market access as the regulatory system goes live.

Africa's Sovereign Compliance Infrastructure

digitalproductpassports.co.za provides the complete Digital Product Passport infrastructure stack for African exporters:

Forensic Entity Anchoring - business identity verified against CIPC (South Africa), CAC (Nigeria), RDB (Rwanda), and 50+ national business registries

SHA-256 Hardened Hashing - tamper-evident cryptographic fingerprinting of all compliance documents

Dual-Region Data Storage - simultaneous write to Johannesburg (POPIA compliant) and Belgium (EU ESPR Article 10 compliant)

DPP Minting Station - guided workflow producing QR-coded, JSON-LD structured passports verifiable by EU customs systems

Multilingual AI Assistant - compliance guidance in Zulu, Swahili, Hausa, Amharic, Arabic and 16 additional African languages

Knowledge Base - Africa's most comprehensive plain-English resource on EU DPP, CBAM and FICA compliance requirements

The registry is built on Cloudflare's global edge infrastructure with 100% uptime SLA and sub-50ms write latency, ensuring passport verification is instantaneous for EU customs and buyers.

The Three Keys Compliance Framework

African exporters to the EU face three converging compliance frameworks simultaneously. digitalproductpassports.co.za addresses all three through its Three Keys compliance architecture:

Key 1 - KYC/FICA Identity Anchoring: EU counterparties applying enhanced due diligence to African entities require machine-readable, independently verifiable business identity. The registry anchors each exporter's legal identity to a permanent, cryptographically signed public URL.

Key 2 - Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM): The EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism entered its definitive phase on January 1, 2026, requiring SA exporters of steel, aluminium, ferrochrome, manganese and fertilisers to calculate and declare embedded carbon emissions. The registry's companion site carbonborderadjustment.co.za provides CBAM exposure calculators and compliance guidance.

Key 3 - Digital Product Passport: Under EU ESPR and the Battery Regulation, products must carry verified Digital Product Passports linked to the EU Central Registry by applicable deadlines. digitalproductpassports.co.za provides the African-sovereign infrastructure for passport issuance and verification.

Pricing and Availability

The registry is live and accepting registrations at digitalproductpassports.co.za. Onboarding is priced at R1,500 with a monthly platform fee of R499. Individual DPP minting is available at R99 per product SKU. The Three Keys Briefing - a comprehensive 47-page EU compliance roadmap for SA exporters - is available at R4,999.

About LinkDaddy LLC

LinkDaddy LLC is a digital infrastructure company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, USA, with operations focused on African trade compliance technology. The company operates digitalproductpassports.co.za, carbonborderadjustment.co.za, and kycregistry.co.za - Africa's first integrated EU and domestic compliance infrastructure network.

Contact: LinkDaddy LLC 509 N Prescott Avenue, Suite B Clearwater, Florida 33755 digitalproductpassports.co.za

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Source: Plentisoft