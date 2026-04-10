London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Lithosphere has introduced the LEP100 standards framework within its Makalu Testnet, establishing a structured foundation for how artificial intelligence operates within decentralized infrastructure. The framework defines standardized models for execution, governance, cost accounting, and cryptographic verification, enabling consistent and interoperable development of AI-native applications.





Standardized framework enabling structured AI execution, governance, and verification in decentralized systems

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LEP100 addresses a growing challenge in decentralized systems: the lack of standardized approaches to integrating AI into blockchain environments. As intelligent computation becomes more central to decentralized applications, the need for clear execution rules, verification methods, and cost structures becomes increasingly important. LEP100 provides this structure, allowing developers to build systems that operate within defined and predictable parameters.

The framework introduces specifications for AI execution lifecycles, enabling intelligent processes to be invoked, fulfilled, verified, and committed within a controlled environment. It also defines models for cost governance, including budget enforcement and usage tracking, ensuring that AI computation remains economically manageable within decentralized systems.

In addition to execution and cost models, LEP100 establishes cryptographic verification standards that enable validation of AI outputs. This includes mechanisms for receipt generation, signature validation, and optional verification layers designed to support environments requiring higher levels of assurance. These standards ensure that intelligent execution can be audited and trusted within decentralized applications.

LEP100 operates as a core component of the Lithosphere architecture, alongside Lithic for AI-native execution, MultX for cross-chain coordination, and DNNS for programmable identity and routing. Together, these components create a unified infrastructure where intelligent systems can execute, interact, and coordinate within a standardized framework.

"Standardization is essential for scaling intelligent systems within decentralized environments," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "LEP100 defines how AI operates within the network, ensuring that execution remains structured, verifiable, and consistent across applications."

The introduction of LEP100 provides developers, validators, and infrastructure partners with a clear framework for building and maintaining AI-native systems. By defining how intelligent execution is governed and verified, Lithosphere enables a more predictable and interoperable ecosystem for decentralized applications.

Lithosphere's continued development of standardized execution models reflects a broader shift in blockchain infrastructure, where systems evolve from isolated logic execution toward coordinated environments supporting intelligent processes at scale.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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Source: Kaj Labs