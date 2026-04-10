Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed ORIX (ORIX) at 10:00 UTC on April 7, 2026.

Users were able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/tr/trade/orix_usdt

ORIX listing banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/291768_0d02b838143ce85c_001full.jpg

About ORIX (ORIX)

ORIX is a standardized digital asset designed for open and efficient circulation within the global blockchain ecosystem. Built on the Polygon network, the project focuses on transparency, interoperability, and seamless integration across exchanges and digital infrastructure.

Unlike many DeFi projects that rely on complex mechanisms or protocol incentives, ORIX adopts a simplified structural design. It does not depend on proprietary platforms or application-layer services, allowing it to function as a freely transferable asset across exchanges, wallets, and custody systems.

The project emphasizes a market-driven model, where value is determined through open trading activity rather than algorithmic rewards or token engineering. This approach positions ORIX as a flexible and infrastructure-compatible digital asset that can adapt to evolving market environments.

By leveraging Polygon's scalable network, ORIX benefits from fast transactions, low costs, and strong ecosystem compatibility, supporting efficient global participation in digital asset markets.

Tokenomics

Token Name: ORIX

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 ORIX

Blockchain: Polygon

Token Utility

Market Circulation and Trading

ORIX is primarily designed for open market participation, enabling users to trade, transfer, and hold the asset across supported exchanges without reliance on protocol-driven mechanisms.

Infrastructure Compatibility

The token integrates seamlessly with wallets, custody providers, and trading platforms, ensuring accessibility across the broader blockchain ecosystem.

Transparent Value Participation

All transactions are recorded on-chain, allowing for verifiable ownership and transparent asset movement, with value established through real market activity rather than engineered incentives.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Public Distribution 40% Strategic Partnerships 20% Team & Development 15% Marketing & Community 15% Reserve 10%

Learn More About ORIX (ORIX)

Website: http://orixcoin2026.com

X: https://x.com/Orix_2026

Telegram: https://t.me/ORIX_Coin_2026

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291768

Source: LBank