The TOPCon solar cells with fabricated with screen-printed, fire-through copper rear contacts and silver front contacts, using laser-enhanced contact optimization (LECO) to significantly reduce contact resistivity. Optimized copper cells achieved 24.3% efficiency, comparable to Ag-contacted cells, with excellent stability.A research team in the United States has fabricated TOPCon solar cells with screen-printed, fire-through copper (Cu) contact on the rear side and a silver (Ag) contacted boron emitter on the front side through the laser-enhanced contact optimization (LECO) process. The LECO process ...

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