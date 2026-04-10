Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE have reduced silver consumption in solar cell metallization to 1.1 mg/Wp using an electrodeposition-based process, down from current levels of 10-12 mg/Wp.Tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells, which currently dominate global crystalline silicon production, consume more silver than earlier technologies such as PERC, making them particularly sensitive to price volatility. Silver prices, on the other hand, have remained at elevated levels in recent months. Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ...

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