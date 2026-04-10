Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Research Capital bestätigt $3,00 Kursziel - FUTR zündet die nächste Stufe: Vom Fintech zur globalen Finanzplattform
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Beat the Heat. Feel the Breeze. Levoit Reinforces Fan Series as a Family Essential Across the Gulf

DUBAI, UAE, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, a leader in home wellness solutions, first launched its fan series last year to help UAE residents prepare for summer. Last October, the company participated in GITEX Global in Dubai to further underscore a critical message: Levoit fans are now a family essential across the UAE and Gulf countries.

Now entering its second summer season, Levoit invites families to see the fan differently. More than just cooling, the fan series addresses the hidden toll of summer-restless sleep, dry skin, stagnant air-with gentle, intelligent comfort.

Let's be honest: when summer hits, we accept AC's side effects as normal. Thick air. Restless nights. Tight skin. But what if a fan could do more-helping you breathe easier, sleep deeper, and feel like yourself again?

What Makes Levoit Different

  • Better Sleep: Ultra-quiet DC motors and optimized airflow for deep rest-no noise or harsh drafts.
  • Skin & Respiratory Comfort: Unlike AC, Levoit fans maintain balanced humidity, keeping skin hydrated and airways less irritated.
  • Sustained Energy: Moving air fights sluggishness, helping you stay alert without over-relying on AC.
  • Quiet That Brings Calm: As low as 20 dB-the only thing you'll notice is how peaceful your home feels.

Explore the Levoit Fan Series

Levoit Pedestal Air Circulator Fan
Ultra-quiet operation (as low as 20 dB) • 120° + 90° oscillation • 4 modes + 12 speeds

Levoit Classic 36-inch Tower Fan
DC motor for quiet, efficient performance • 7.9 m³/s airflow • Up to 45.3% energy savings

Levoit Classic Pro Smart 42-inch Tower Fan
Smart automation adjusts to room conditions • 7.9 m³/s airflow • 33% less energy consumption

So, what's stopping you from seeing your fan differently?

You've managed the heat. You've tolerated the sleepless nights. If you're ready to feel a difference-in your rest, skin, and everyday energy-maybe it's time to let the breeze do more than just cool.

ABOUT LEVOIT
Since 2017, Levoit has been dedicated to helping the world breathe a little easier. As a leading air purification brand on Amazon.ae, our products are designed to handle the unique challenges of the Middle Eastern environment, striving for cleaner air, more comfort, and lasting peace of mind in every home.

Contact:
pr.gcc@vesync.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2948849/Levoit_Cool_Promotion_Blog.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beat-the-heat-feel-the-breeze-levoit-reinforces-fan-series-as-a-family-essential-across-the-gulf-302736573.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.