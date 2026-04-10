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PR Newswire
10.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
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emagine Expands European Footprint with Acquisition of Gentis' Regional Consulting Operations

Transaction strengthens emagine's delivery capabilities and access to high-quality talent across the region

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- emagine announces today that it has acquired Gentis' consulting operations in Belgium, Luxembourg, and France, expanding its European presence to include Belgium and Luxembourg while also strengthening its presence in France.

Gentis is a Belgium-founded consulting firm with a 15-year track record of building a scaled, multi-country platform across Belgium, Luxembourg, and France. Supported by more than 270 consultants deployed on assignments with long-standing client relationships across these markets, the acquired business represents Gentis' consulting operations. It also provides emagine with immediate access to established local teams, deep delivery capabilities, and a well-embedded regional footprint.

In addition to geographical expansion, this transaction further enables the delivery of near- and off-shore services to an existing client base in new countries.

"This is about improving how we serve our clients while significantly expanding our European footprint," said Anders Gratte, CEO of emagine. "It gives us faster access to high-quality talent and more consistent delivery. We are excited to execute in these new markets and deliver for clients from day one, combining strong local expertise with more efficient, technology-enabled ways of matching talent to demand. We are very pleased to welcome the Gentis team to emagine."

"What made Gentis work was never just commercial performance, it was the way we operated: with trust, with directness, and with genuine care for the people in our business," said Stéphanie Reniers, Co-Founder & CEO, Gentis Group. "When we looked at emagine, what stood out was not only the strategic fit but the cultural one. A Nordic approach to leadership, built on equality, openness and strong relationships, is not a claim we take lightly. It is the foundation we have tried to build ourselves. We are confident that what we hand over will be well looked after."

Media Contact:

Andrew Green
andrew@mezzpr.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emagine-expands-european-footprint-with-acquisition-of-gentis-regional-consulting-operations-302738790.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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