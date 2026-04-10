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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2026 08:10 Uhr
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Shandong Art Museum: "Qi Baishi in Shandong" Project Illuminates "Artistic Journey in Qilu" Brand

Shandong Art Museum: At the entrance of the Shandong Art Museum, visitors queue to view the special exhibition

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

JINAN, China, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the "Qi Baishi in Shandong: An Art-Bridged Innovation Project Integrating Culture and Tourism" made its debut across cities, including Jinan, Qingdao, and Yantai in Shandong Province. Blending cultural appreciation, urban exploration, and immersive regional cultural experiences, the project centers on the special exhibition "Emulate Me and Thrive: Qi Baishi and His Disciples from Shandong," a showcase that has earned widespread acclaim since opening at the Shandong Art Museum in late 2025. Its cultural and creative product, the "Ma Biao Biao" series, became a festive hit during the Year of the Horse, boosting both public engagement and cultural tourism consumption.

In recent years, the Shandong Art Museum has built a strong reputation through high-quality exhibitions, including the "Jinan International Biennale." By integrating traditional heritage with contemporary expression, it has significantly increased visitor appeal and enriched the city's cultural landscape.

"Artistic Journey in Qilu," an original promotional brand independently developed by the Shandong Art Museum, aims to combine exhibitions, leisure, and cultural tourism into a comprehensive public service model. Through its Art Museum+" approach - spanning curation, creative products, education, and cross-sector collaboration - the museum continues to innovate cultural experiences and energize the "Hospitable Shandong" brand.



Contact is for media only. Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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