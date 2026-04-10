A Czech team developed an IoT system using MQTT to autonomously cool PV panels, boosting daily energy yield by 7.38% with a positive net energy balance.A research team from the Czech Republic has developed a novel Internet of Things (IoT) architecture specifically designed for active water cooling of PV panels active cooling of PV panels. "The architecture explicitly evaluates the net energy balance of the cooling process," the team said. "The proposed system enables autonomous operation of individual cooling nodes while providing centralized coordination and trend-aware decision-support capabilities ...

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