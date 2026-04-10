Swiss national grid company Swissgrid teamed up with a group of Swiss energy expects to publish a white paper covering how Switzerland can integrate up to 40 GW of solar by 2050 while maintaining safe and reliable operation of the grid.Switzerland's national transmission grid operator Swissgrid has released a white paper covering how the country can integrate its targeted 40 GW of installed PV capacity by 2050, building on the around 9.62 GW deployed by the end of last year. There are over 300,000 PV systems supplying solar power in Switzerland, most of which are smaller systems on rooftops. ...

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