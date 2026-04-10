A proposed decision by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has drawn criticism from industry groups, who say it fails to support a viable market for community solar. USA CPUC has issued a new proposed decision in the ongoing community solar proceeding, a move that the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) says "virtually ensures" that no new community solar projects will be developed in the state. CPUC's proposed decision rejects the solar industry-backed Net Value Billing Tariff (NVBT), a rate designed to base electric grid export compensation on the hourly value of the energy ...

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