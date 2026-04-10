Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official list notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official list notice 10-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 10/04/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: SG ISSUER Notes due 03/04/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each) Debt and debt-like XS3281932486 -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 12/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS2067308549 -- and including GBP1,999) Preference Share Linked Notes due 12/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS2067308622 -- bearer of GBP1,000 each) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 10/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS2067308465 -- and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3402 due 12/04/ Securitised XS3270801569 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3405 due 12/04/ Securitised XS3270800835 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3406 due 12/04/ Securitised XS3270801213 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3404 due 12/04/ Securitised XS3270801304 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3403 due 12/04/ Securitised XS3270801486 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3401 due 12/04/ Securitised XS3270801056 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3400 due 12/04/ Securitised XS3270801130 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3399 due 12/04/ Securitised XS3270800918 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 5.08% Callable Notes due 10/04/2041; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3338271235 -- USD1,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Floating Rate Senior Notes due 09/04/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to securities XS3338600821 -- and including EUR199,000)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 423532 EQS News ID: 2306150 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)