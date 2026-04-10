Solarport has launched the modular PowerPark PRO PV carport series, designed to meet UK/EU parking standards and adapt to various site layouts with multiple configurations and orientations.UK-based Solarport has unveiled this week a new PV carport line with modular design. "Solarport designed the PowerPark PRO Series to exceed the UK and EU parking space requirements, including disabled and parent-and-child bays, and to fully comply with the spacing standards outlined by the BRE National Solar Centre," Thea O'Brien, Innovation Project Lead at Solarport, told pv magazine. "Its modular design allows ...

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